Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
BROWN DEER, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Family: Brown Deer man found dead in his bedroom

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police are investigating what the medical examiner's office is calling a suspicious death of a man near 62nd Street and Tower Avenue. North Shore Fire Rescue said they were called just before 11 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. They found the man dead.
BROWN DEER, WI
wlip.com

Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park

BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
BRISTOL, WI
kenosha.com

Anna’s on the Lake to replace Common Grounds this fall

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Just two days after Harborside Common Grounds closed its doors for good, a new business has announced plans to...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man on the run, accused of killing girlfriend & using lighter fluid to conceal murder

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in Wisconsin found a homicide victim while trying to put out a house fire, and now police are trying to find the man responsible. The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man that is wanted for a homicide that happened on August 25 around 4:30 a.m. Both the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3700 block of North 83rd Street for a house fire.
MILWAUKEE, WI

