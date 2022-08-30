Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
2nd body found in Brown Deer home, both died from gunshot injuries
Brown Deer police say they found the body of a second deceased 18-year-old man in a home on Thursday.
Father remembers teen son who died from a severe asthma attack
Over the years, Miller has created great memories. He's holding onto those memories now more than ever after his 13-year-old son Ky'reelle (Ky) died from a severe asthma attack last week.
Motorcyclist dead, driver flighted to hospital after Caledonia crash
A motorcycle with two occupants was traveling eastbound on 6 Mile and failed to stop at a red light. A car traveling northbound hit the motorcycle, ejecting the two occupants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect identified in Friday night's downtown shooting
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the suspect involved in Friday night's officer-involved shooting as Ernest Terrell Blakney.
Train crashes into car, one woman killed
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a woman was killed Saturday morning in a car vs train crash.
WISN
Family: Brown Deer man found dead in his bedroom
BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police are investigating what the medical examiner's office is calling a suspicious death of a man near 62nd Street and Tower Avenue. North Shore Fire Rescue said they were called just before 11 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. They found the man dead.
Muskego Walmart bomb threat: Shoppers evacuated, K9 sent in
The Muskego Walmart has been evacuated following a bomb threat on Friday. According to Muskego police, employees received a bomb threat through their internal communication system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
'Our family lost a loving gem': Mother of Nikia Rogers speaks out as police search for her suspected killer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The mother of Nikia Rogers, a 36-year-old woman found dead during a house fire last week, is speaking out for the first time. The suspect was Rogers' boyfriend, Ernest Terrell Blakney. A warrant has been issued for Blakney's arrest. Authorities say he may be driving a...
wlip.com
Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park
BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
kenosha.com
Anna’s on the Lake to replace Common Grounds this fall
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Just two days after Harborside Common Grounds closed its doors for good, a new business has announced plans to...
WISN
"Run, but you can't hide," 85-year-old Milwaukee shooting victim tells gunman still at large
MILWAUKEE — One of the shooting victims in last week's elderly shooting attack in Milwaukee has a message for the shooter. "Run, run, run, but you can't hide. Eventually you will get caught," 85-year-old Ivory Mallory said. He expressed that message to 12 News Friday morning from his hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
ALS patient's 'last wish' was to visit the Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Meowly Cyrus, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also talk about how you can donate your vehicle to WHS.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
Truck pulling small plane crashes on freeway in Milwaukee County
A truck pulling a small plane was involved in a crash, closing down several northbound lanes of I-41/US 45 at Wisconsin Avenue Thursday evening.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards
Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on the run, accused of killing girlfriend & using lighter fluid to conceal murder
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in Wisconsin found a homicide victim while trying to put out a house fire, and now police are trying to find the man responsible. The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man that is wanted for a homicide that happened on August 25 around 4:30 a.m. Both the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3700 block of North 83rd Street for a house fire.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Milwaukee, Jehovah’s Witnesses Return To Door-To-Door Ministry After 30-Month Pandemic Pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all...
Comments / 3