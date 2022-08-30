MILWAUKEE — "ALS came as a surprise to me," Mary Heese said. "It's an unforgiving disease." The 58-year-old Wauwatosa woman was an active runner who loved nature when, suddenly in 2020, she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease, for which there is no cure, has left Heese paralyzed and straining to breathe and speak.

