MD&S Distributors added a new tequila line to statewide distribution: La Brune Edicion Catrina in Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, as well as Reserva del Señor. Made in Jalisco, Mexico, the line is crafted using traditional techniques. La Brune Edicion Catrina Blanco uses agave leaves baked in brick ovens to allow the natural sweetness to influence the blend. Reposado is gold in color, offering oak and dried fruit on the nose, with a soft agave taste. Añejo is aged 18 months in American oak barrels, 100% blue Weber agave, double distillate. Each bottle is packaged in a handmade ceramic bottle adorned in homage to the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead. Now sold in Northern Connecticut through MD&S is Massachusetts-based brand Spiritfruit Vodka Soda ready-to-drink cocktails; this includes all counties except Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex, where it is available through Dichello Distributors. Each flavor is made with five-times-distilled premium vodka and real fruit, using only clean and all-natural ingredients, 5% ABV, gluten-free with 110 calories and .03 carbs per 12-ounce serving, available in Spirit Fruit Vodka Soda Clementine, Grapefruit, Cranberry Lime and Blackberry, also sold in a variety pack.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO