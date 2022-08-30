Read full article on original website
MD&S Distributors Adds New Tequilas, Expands Canned Brand
MD&S Distributors added a new tequila line to statewide distribution: La Brune Edicion Catrina in Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, as well as Reserva del Señor. Made in Jalisco, Mexico, the line is crafted using traditional techniques. La Brune Edicion Catrina Blanco uses agave leaves baked in brick ovens to allow the natural sweetness to influence the blend. Reposado is gold in color, offering oak and dried fruit on the nose, with a soft agave taste. Añejo is aged 18 months in American oak barrels, 100% blue Weber agave, double distillate. Each bottle is packaged in a handmade ceramic bottle adorned in homage to the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead. Now sold in Northern Connecticut through MD&S is Massachusetts-based brand Spiritfruit Vodka Soda ready-to-drink cocktails; this includes all counties except Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex, where it is available through Dichello Distributors. Each flavor is made with five-times-distilled premium vodka and real fruit, using only clean and all-natural ingredients, 5% ABV, gluten-free with 110 calories and .03 carbs per 12-ounce serving, available in Spirit Fruit Vodka Soda Clementine, Grapefruit, Cranberry Lime and Blackberry, also sold in a variety pack.
Rhode Island Brands Showcased at Connecticut Fundraiser
The 11th annual Calvanese Foundation Beer & Wine Festival on July 28 at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Connecticut, benefited the Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals in the community through donations to charitable causes, organizations and schools. Co-sponsored by Southington’s Worldwide Wine & Spirits, the event featured samples of beer, wine and spirits from more than 50 vendors, with the addition this year of a high-end wine and spirits VIP room. Whalers Brewing Company and Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island each had samples ready for guests.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Labor Day 2022 Events in Connecticut
There are lots of things to do in Connecticut on Labor Day weekend. Woodstock Fair: The Woodstock Fair's 161st celebration goes from Sept. 2-5. As always, it is packed with entertainment and attractions. There are two stages where demonstrations and live music take place. They have animal shows, martial artists, classic tractor pulls, senior bowling and more. There’s also a huge variety of musicians and comedians, from AC/DC tribute bands to Nashville “country legends” Gaitlin Brothers.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project
LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Tong opens civil rights investigation into Greenwich schools’ hiring practices
An assistant principal in Greenwich is on administrative leave after a video surfaced online that purportedly shows him talking about discriminatory hiring practices.
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Massachusetts FBI Agents Seize 15 Kilos of Cocaine, Arrest Two
Two Mexican men have been arrested in Massachusetts near Springfield in an Aug. 29 drug bust in which FBI agents and other authorities seized 15 kilograms of cocaine, valued at over $500,000. The FBI said in a release that 23-year-old Gerardo Madrigal Quintero of Culiacan and 30-year-old Joel Enrique Armenta...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Connecticut
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars
An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
