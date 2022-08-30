Some Tarpon Springs leaders not on board with plan for Anclote River Park restaurant

Read full article on original website
Justine K.
4d ago
I pray this doesn't go through. They need to leave our little pieces of untouched Florida for the locals !! It's a place we can bring our families without having to spend a lot of money. We don't need another TOURIST TRAP !!! Let us have our hidden pieces of paradise...
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire
Announcing The Grand Opening of The Grand Oasis Banquet & Event Center in New Port Richey
According to the latest report, The Grand Oasis, the renowned banquet and event center has recently opened its new event venue in New Port Richey. The team at Grand Oasis looks forward to making the venue a memorable one for the people who celebrate special occasions with them. New Port...
suncoastnews.com
Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting. All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street,...
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas
Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting a controversial ticket they got for using a common beach item.
Spring Hill Man Killed In Pasco County Crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 79-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash that happened around 10:50 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a van northbound on US-41 when at the intersection of Bowman road, a
SUV hits, kills pedestrian in Pinellas County
A Palm Harbor man died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
hernandosun.com
Body found behind Jericho Road plaza in Spring Hill
A body has been found behind the Jericho Road Ministries Thrift Store on Commercial way in Spring Hill. The body was found near a pond approximately 400 feet into a wooded area behind the plaza. Two neighbors of the area made the discovery but did not know the individual. At...
thatssotampa.com
River Tower Festival celebrates the iconic Sulphur Springs Water Tower
Anyone who has driven around Tampa has 100% caught a glimpse of the Sulphur Springs Water Tower. The structure looks like a castle built for Rapunzel and stands tall over a gorgeous park. It’s visible from the highway akin to a Disney attraction. A local group is looking to raise funds to preserve and restore parts of the tower. This is the main influence behind the always fun “River Tower Festival.” The event takes place November 12 from 2pm-10pm at 401 E Bird St.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco picked as host for Florida Senior Games
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County has long been known as a premier location for seniors easing into the next phase of life and, more recently, as a destination for a wide range of sports activities. Recently, Pasco’s Destination Management Association announced that those two distinctions are coming together...
Hernando County school substitute removed from campus over ‘touching’ allegations
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
luxuryrealestate.com
1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE
Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk of
ospreyobserver.com
Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair
Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
87-year-old man killed, woman injured in Pinellas County crash
OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Oldsmar Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway to investigate the crash. According to deputies, Kay Johnson, […]
iontb.com
Deputies investigating fatality crash at East Lake Woodlands Parkway and Tampa Road in Oldsmar
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) are currently on-scene of a fatality crash. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Tampa Road at East Lake Woodlands Parkway at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022. According to investigators, 84 year-old Kay...
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend
TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $54+
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commissioners consider impact fee hikes
BROOKSVILLE — Impact fees might be going up, to the joy of activists who have been pressing for them and the dismay of the development community. County Commission Chairman Steve Champion was the sole dissenting vote in a motion to go for a 55% increase based on a report that showed Hernando needs more money for transportation, schools and public buildings.
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
