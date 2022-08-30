ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Harbor House shooting suspect held on $500,000 bond

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson on August 25 made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Kenneth Gibbs was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to the shooting. Gibbs was ordered to be held on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 14 at 1:30 p.m..

Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest

One of the victims, 67-year-old Stephen Wathen, was laid to rest in Evansville on Tuesday. His obituary described him as an avid sports fan who enjoyed fishing trips with his family. Funeral arrangements for the other man killed in the shooting, 44-year-old Chad Holmes, have not been announced.

The Harbor House has remained closed since the shooting.

WEHT/WTVW

Funeral arrangements announced for a victim of Harbor House shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Arrangements have been made for Chad Edward Holmes, 44, one of the victims of the Harbor House shooting. An obituary from Tomblinson Funeral Home states that Holmes attended church at Harbor House in Henderson. His obituary says he enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and hunting. Funeral home officials say services will […]
HENDERSON, KY
