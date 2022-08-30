Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Local greenhouse holds fundraiser for kids
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Lutz Greenhouse in Salem is putting together a fall fundraiser. The fundraiser is to support Northeast Ohio Adoption Services and Akron Children’s Hospital. It’s called “Take a Chance For The Kids Raffle!” starting Saturday. Lutz Greenhouse will be selling raffle tickets...
WYTV.com
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Former City Councilman Adam Zimmermann said he’s lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building. Last November, he started posting signs criticizing city leadership. He said a new $10,000 fence the...
WYTV.com
Sharon receives nearly $1M to help fire department
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The city of Sharon received two grants totaling nearly $1 million Thursday and it’s all to help the fire department. Sharon’s fire department like many others has struggled to keep firefighters on staff. City manager and fire chief Bob Fiscus said they recently received a grant that will help hire more firefighters.
WYTV.com
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
(WKBN) — We’ve been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County. The concerned areas were in New Middletown, Poland, Struthers, Lowellville and Campbell. So we’ve reached out to the United States Postal Services. They told us...
WYTV.com
Money will help pay for paving, demolition and safety in Mahoning County communities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are doling out more of their share of funds from the American Rescue Plan. In honor of the start of this year’s Canfield Fair, commissioners held their regular weekly meeting at the Ohio State Extension offices, just across the road from the main gate to the fairgrounds.
WYTV.com
Look to the sky Friday at the fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
WYTV.com
Ribbon cut on 176th Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s day two of the 176th Canfield Fair, but the annual ribbon cutting happened Thursday at the fairgrounds. This is the day that high school bands from around the valley play their halftime shows. High school bands are performing beginning at 11 a.m. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse — and woke up Friday with two. Mist is a registered Belgian and a breeded draft horse. Her due date was mid-September — but her foal had other plans. “My...
WYTV.com
Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBNF) – More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it’s right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time. A rainbow of colorful roses for sale...
WYTV.com
Sharon to get $1 million in grants
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million for two FEMA grants. The money will be used to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public. The Sharon Fire Department will get more than $769,000. It will...
WYTV.com
Women’s pantry offers much-needed free items
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is opened a Women’s Pantry to help the community. The department had a ribbon cutting Thursday at its office in Youngstown on 9 W. Front St. The pantry offers feminine hygiene products and other supplies such as baby clothes, diapers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
WYTV.com
Local museum celebrates 30 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s history is steeped in labor and a museum downtown preserves a lot of it from the steel era. This year is the 30-year anniversary of the Industry and Labor museum. To commemorate the milestone, they’re having a lecture series. One speaker is...
WYTV.com
Ohio to Work thriving locally
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — When you’re looking for a job it helps to have someone support you. There are many groups in the Mahoning Valley that will help and they’re doing a job better than expected. Ohio to Work sensed Ohioans wanted, needed and were looking for...
WYTV.com
Shots fired at Canfield Fair, several arrested
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say shots were fired at the Canfield Fair late Saturday evening around 10 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on the scene. We had our own reporters out enjoying the fair, and was there when several fights broke out. She said there were multiple people who were pepper sprayed and people began running.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Rain records in September: Numbers to watch this month
We move out of the summer season and into the fall season during the month of Sept. It has been a dry summer and the month of Aug. ended dry too. The month of Sept. is also off to a dry start. The risk for showers and storms is back in the forecast for the weekend.
WYTV.com
Learn about wildlife at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for a change of pace at the fair? The ODNR Division of Wildlife has an indoor pavilion where you can learn about the agency. Experts are available to answer a variety of wildlife questions, from how to take care of backyard pests to how to get your hunting license.
WYTV.com
Car hits tree on Youngstown road
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a car hitting a tree early Friday morning. Officers and firefighters were called to the 900 block Poland Avenue in Youngstown around 6 a.m. Officers said that one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Officers are unsure how...
WYTV.com
Newton Falls business shares ‘nightmare’ it took to get up and running
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they’ve faced hurdles with the city to get to this point. “We make it all fresh, send you off with a handshake and a thank...
Comments / 0