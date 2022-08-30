ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

Local greenhouse holds fundraiser for kids

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Lutz Greenhouse in Salem is putting together a fall fundraiser. The fundraiser is to support Northeast Ohio Adoption Services and Akron Children’s Hospital. It’s called “Take a Chance For The Kids Raffle!” starting Saturday. Lutz Greenhouse will be selling raffle tickets...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Former City Councilman Adam Zimmermann said he’s lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building. Last November, he started posting signs criticizing city leadership. He said a new $10,000 fence the...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon receives nearly $1M to help fire department

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The city of Sharon received two grants totaling nearly $1 million Thursday and it’s all to help the fire department. Sharon’s fire department like many others has struggled to keep firefighters on staff. City manager and fire chief Bob Fiscus said they recently received a grant that will help hire more firefighters.
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing

(WKBN) — We’ve been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County. The concerned areas were in New Middletown, Poland, Struthers, Lowellville and Campbell. So we’ve reached out to the United States Postal Services. They told us...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Look to the sky Friday at the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Ribbon cut on 176th Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s day two of the 176th Canfield Fair, but the annual ribbon cutting happened Thursday at the fairgrounds. This is the day that high school bands from around the valley play their halftime shows. High school bands are performing beginning at 11 a.m. A...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse — and woke up Friday with two. Mist is a registered Belgian and a breeded draft horse. Her due date was mid-September — but her foal had other plans. “My...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBNF) – More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it’s right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time. A rainbow of colorful roses for sale...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon to get $1 million in grants

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million for two FEMA grants. The money will be used to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public. The Sharon Fire Department will get more than $769,000. It will...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Women’s pantry offers much-needed free items

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is opened a Women’s Pantry to help the community. The department had a ribbon cutting Thursday at its office in Youngstown on 9 W. Front St. The pantry offers feminine hygiene products and other supplies such as baby clothes, diapers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man charged in local prison stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local museum celebrates 30 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s history is steeped in labor and a museum downtown preserves a lot of it from the steel era. This year is the 30-year anniversary of the Industry and Labor museum. To commemorate the milestone, they’re having a lecture series. One speaker is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio to Work thriving locally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — When you’re looking for a job it helps to have someone support you. There are many groups in the Mahoning Valley that will help and they’re doing a job better than expected. Ohio to Work sensed Ohioans wanted, needed and were looking for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Shots fired at Canfield Fair, several arrested

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say shots were fired at the Canfield Fair late Saturday evening around 10 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on the scene. We had our own reporters out enjoying the fair, and was there when several fights broke out. She said there were multiple people who were pepper sprayed and people began running.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Rain records in September: Numbers to watch this month

We move out of the summer season and into the fall season during the month of Sept. It has been a dry summer and the month of Aug. ended dry too. The month of Sept. is also off to a dry start. The risk for showers and storms is back in the forecast for the weekend.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Learn about wildlife at the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for a change of pace at the fair? The ODNR Division of Wildlife has an indoor pavilion where you can learn about the agency. Experts are available to answer a variety of wildlife questions, from how to take care of backyard pests to how to get your hunting license.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Car hits tree on Youngstown road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a car hitting a tree early Friday morning. Officers and firefighters were called to the 900 block Poland Avenue in Youngstown around 6 a.m. Officers said that one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Officers are unsure how...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

