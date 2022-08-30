Read full article on original website
Man who scared woman to death seeks clemency in 1984 Beecher murder
FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for scaring a woman to death during a 1984 home invasion may have a chance to see the light of day outside a state prison after all. John Eric Aslin, who has...
Person of interest questioned in fatal St. Clair County hit-and-run
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Authorities in St. Clair County are questioning a person of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, to report that he had hit a bicyclist in the 3700 block of Dove Road in Port Huron Township.
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
Good Samaritan killed in hit-and-run in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Port Huron Township woman died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle while trying to help a bicyclist who themselves had been hit by a vehicle and killed. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 at...
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
Headed up north for Labor Day? See what construction zones remain active
In anticipation of holiday travelers, orange barrels and lane restrictions will be moved from construction projects across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pause construction on 96 of 162 projects to ease traffic during Labor Day weekend. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept....
Car hit by crossbow arrow during nighttime Uber run in Metro Detroit
HARPER WOODS, MI – A vehicle was hit by a crossbow arrow when an Uber driver recently made a nighttime run in Metro Detroit – something he doesn’t usually do because of “crazy stuff” like this, FOX 2 Detroit reports. After hearing an odd noise...
Police investigating alleged attempt to sell Northern Michigan voting equipment
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating an alleged attempt to sell voting equipment from a Northern Michigan county, although the equipment is not used for ballot tabulations. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, in a Thursday, Sept. 1 post on her Twitter account, said the “voter assist terminal” was...
Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted
MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Toxic algae hits Newaygo area lake as Michigan blooms spike
NEWAYGO, MI — Don’t touch the green water. Local health officials say Hess Lake in Newaygo County is experiencing a toxic algae bloom, which a state lab confirmed after water samples were collected Aug. 24. The cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the Hess Lake bloom are producing microcystin,...
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
The wildest rides we saw on Michigan’s infamous Giant Slide which closes soon
DETROIT - This holiday weekend is your last chance to experience Michigan’s infamous slide which has gained national and even international attention due to a lot of people going dangerously fast and actually going airborne, slamming back down onto the metal track. The Belle Isle Giant Slide is open...
Over 111,000 still without power days after Michigan storm
An estimated 111,689 people are still without power on Thursday, Sept. 1, following a violent storm that blew through Michigan Monday. The outage numbers include estimates from Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, the two major utilities serving Michigan. The Consumers Energy outage map shows the locations where people remain without...
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Elvira’s Food Truck offers special recipe Mexican food
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI - Kim Vasquez wants to make sure she keeps her grandmother’s tasty recipes alive. It’s the reason she started a food truck last year, Elvira’s, named after her grandma, and is offering special made Mexican food based off her grandmother’s recipes. Located at...
Fishing groups denied ‘intervenor’ seat at tribal treaty rights negotiation table
KALAMAZOO, MI – A federal district judge in Michigan denied a request from members of hunting and fishing advocacy groups to intervene in treaty rights negotiations underway among state, federal, and tribal authorities. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, ruled the Coalition to Protect...
New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests
Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
Michigan’s Labor Day weekend weather mostly summery with hints of fall
A cold front will move south across Michigan Friday night and Saturday. This will take Michigan from a south wind to a northeast wind, and change our temperatures. If you want to get out into the most summery day, you’ll have to start your weekend Friday. The cold front moves south across the U.P. Friday night and across Lower Michigan Saturday.
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
