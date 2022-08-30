Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $10 the first Saturday of each month 8-11 a.m. at the Aging Up center located at 717 N. Nelson Avenue. Bar includes eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee cake, yogurt and drink. Open to public.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
wnewsj.com
Overdose Awareness Day held locally
Overdose Awareness Day was held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange in Blanchester — an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. The events featured food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution. Shown are...
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
wnewsj.com
Temperance and women’s rights
Editor’s Note: In a recent “Pursuing Our Past” monthly column by Clinton County History Center volunteer Beth Mitchell — about the local Women’s Christian Temperance Union — she asked readers, “Were any of your ancestors involved in this early movement for women’s rights?” Local historian Melinda Danenbergs has written the below column.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Plan to attend Farm Science Review ‘22
September is here, and that means it is time for the Ohio State University Farm Science Review. This monumental event — sponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) — takes place Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38 NE, in London, Ohio.
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
columbusmessenger.com
Digging up history in Brook Alley
As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Dixon bests Blackburn, Quakers lance Knights 52-27
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Led by record-setting quarterback Adam Dixon and a relentless defense, the Wilmington College football team routed Southern Virginia University 52-27 in the season-opener Thursday evening. The win for the Fightin’ Quakers avenges a 41-34 overtime loss at WC to begin the 2021 fall season.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.
It still amazes me that people say, "there's nothing to do". I've been living in the triangle of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio for 22 years. Honestly, we are still finding things to do. The old soul in me thinks-what do these people WANT to do?
wnewsj.com
EMA Family Assistance Center training & exercise upcoming
The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is inviting community volunteer organizations and unaffiliated volunteers to participate in an upcoming multi-county training event for a Family Assistance Center (FAC). Training will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, 8123 SR...
thefabricator.com
Cold Jet to invest $4.9 million in consolidated Ohio facility
Cold Jet, a provider of environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that use particles of dry ice as a blasting medium, has announced plans to consolidate its two current facilities into a new location in Loveland, Ohio, by the end of August 2023. The...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
wnewsj.com
City shifting administrator job; more transparency eyed for city’s funding of nonprofits
WILMINGTON — Shining a light on grants for nonprofits and a change in a city leadership role were the discussion points at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Council held the first reading of an ordinance eliminating and changing city positions. Among these moves are eliminating the city administrator...
Comments / 0