Wilmington, OH

NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $10 the first Saturday of each month 8-11 a.m. at the Aging Up center located at 717 N. Nelson Avenue. Bar includes eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, pancakes, coffee cake, yogurt and drink. Open to public.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
wnewsj.com

Overdose Awareness Day held locally

Overdose Awareness Day was held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange in Blanchester — an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. The events featured food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution. Shown are...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Temperance and women’s rights

Editor’s Note: In a recent “Pursuing Our Past” monthly column by Clinton County History Center volunteer Beth Mitchell — about the local Women’s Christian Temperance Union — she asked readers, “Were any of your ancestors involved in this early movement for women’s rights?” Local historian Melinda Danenbergs has written the below column.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Plan to attend Farm Science Review ‘22

September is here, and that means it is time for the Ohio State University Farm Science Review. This monumental event — sponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) — takes place Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38 NE, in London, Ohio.
LONDON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Digging up history in Brook Alley

As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
GROVEPORT, OH
wnewsj.com

Dixon bests Blackburn, Quakers lance Knights 52-27

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Led by record-setting quarterback Adam Dixon and a relentless defense, the Wilmington College football team routed Southern Virginia University 52-27 in the season-opener Thursday evening. The win for the Fightin’ Quakers avenges a 41-34 overtime loss at WC to begin the 2021 fall season.
WILMINGTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

EMA Family Assistance Center training & exercise upcoming

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is inviting community volunteer organizations and unaffiliated volunteers to participate in an upcoming multi-county training event for a Family Assistance Center (FAC). Training will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, 8123 SR...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
thefabricator.com

Cold Jet to invest $4.9 million in consolidated Ohio facility

Cold Jet, a provider of environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that use particles of dry ice as a blasting medium, has announced plans to consolidate its two current facilities into a new location in Loveland, Ohio, by the end of August 2023. The...
LOVELAND, OH

