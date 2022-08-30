Read full article on original website
ACED IT! Signs popping up in VWSD students’ yards today celebrating perfect scores on state tests
Families of students who earned perfect scores on their 2022 state tests will be surprised when they return home today. A total of 132 perfect scores were earned on the 2022 state assessments by Vicksburg Warren School District students last spring and the District is marking the accomplishment by placing “Aced It!” signs in students’ yards today. This is an increase of 53 perfect scores compared to the total of 79 in 2021.
FAITH: Livestreaming an important outreach for some local churches
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, forcing the suspension of in-person worship, local churches turned to the internet and began livestreaming Sunday services to their congregations. The pandemic has since subsided, and while three local churches, St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church and Church of the Holy...
ALOHA! Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosts Hawaii themed wish granting for local child
The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosted a Make-A-Wish reveal party for Keely, who wished to travel to Hawaii, at Crossway Church on Sunday, Aug. 28. JAV partners with Make A Wish Mississippi to help grant the wishes of Warren County children with critical illnesses. The Make A Wish website, www.wish.org,...
The Mulberry to serve as drop off location for Jackson water crisis donations, pledges to match all donations
The Mulberry Vicksburg is serving as a drop off location for supply donations to aid those suffering from the Jackson water crisis. Supplies, water and monetary donations may be dropped off at The Mulberry, 1310 Mulberry St., in downtown Vicksburg beginning Saturday. Water can be dropped at the front door and monetary donations should be given to management or front desk staff. All monetary donations will be used to purchase water.
Labor Day marks end of summer, start of football
Monday is Labor Day and according to some folks the official end of summer. That could seem a bit of a misnomer for us here in the South, where we judge summer by how hot it is and understand that those high temperatures have been known to continue well into November.
12th Annual Bricks and Spokes to be held Saturday, October 1st
Vicksburg Main Street has announced the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes bike race will be held on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Vicksburg. Bricks and Spokes offers a ride for everyone with 10, 23, 30, 50 and 62-mile routes. Each route will take you over the Old Mississippi River Bridge and into the flat land of Louisiana through the rolling hills of Vicksburg and into the Vicksburg National Military Park. This is the only opportunity for participants to ride across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and then take a spin through history in the Vicksburg National Military Park, all in one ride.
Michele Ann Mobley
A graveside service for Ms. Michele Ann Mobley, age 57, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, Louisiana, with Bro. Jay Parker officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.
EPITOME OF A PROFESSIONAL: Lt. Sam Winchester remembered by colleagues, friends
Colleagues of Lieutenant Sam Winchester, of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, shared fond memories of him after he passed away this week after battling cancer. Lieutenant Stacy Rollison of the Sheriff’s Office worked with Winchester for her entire career, and both were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant at the same time.
Edward Herring named Chairman of Warren County 911 Commission
Warren County’s District 3 Supervisor was appointed in an additional role last week: Chairman of the Warren County 911 Commission. Edward Herring was previously the commission’s Vice Chairman, but with the retirement of Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Craig Danczyk, the remaining commissioners voted for Herring to assume the lead role.
Overlay work underway on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg and Warren County
Workers for APAC of Jackson are continuing work on a $4.68 million Mississippi Department of Transportation project to overlay U.S. 61 from Jeff Davis Road to Hullum Road south of Cappaert Manufactured Housing. MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said APAC has repaired all failed areas in the road and begun mainline...
Riverfield Academy rumbles past St. Aloysius
The margin between Riverfield Academy and St. Aloysius might not have been as wide as it looked on the scoreboard, but it was still plenty wide enough. Brett Whorton ran for two touchdowns, and Riverfield scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Flashes for a 35-7 victory in the MAIS District 3-4A opener for both teams on Friday night.
City of Vicksburg aids Jackson water crisis, approves sending water to capital city
Vicksburg is sending water to Jackson to help with its water problems in the wake of excessive rain and flooding by the Pearl River. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at a special meeting Wednesday approved the donation of 10 pallets of water to Jackson with additional pallets to follow through next week.
MDWFP asks Warren County deer hunters to help fight chronic wasting disease
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) held a public presentation on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and its presence in Warren County on Monday. Held at the Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus, Hunters and other concerned citizens gathered to learn about and discuss the disease and management practices.
Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau awaiting estimated $1.2 to $1.4 million in ARPA funds
The Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau is waiting to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds. During the VCVB’s monthly board meeting, which was held Aug. 25 at the Hampton Inn, VCVB Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland reported ARPA funds, which have been allocated as round two of the Tourism Recovery Fund have still not been received.
Lawrence Eugene Jackson
Funeral services for Lawrence Eugene Jackson are to be held on Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Howard Batchelor officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.
PCA plows through Discovery Christian
In the wake of an ugly loss last week, Porter’s Chapel Academy had a mission to get things back on track against struggling Discovery Christian. Boy, was it accomplished. John Wyatt Massey completed 10 of 15 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns, and Porter’s Chapel rolled up 465 yards of total offense in a 60-0 victory over Discovery Christian on Friday night.
Flashes face Riverfield in District 3-4A opener
When they returned to practice on Sunday, two days after a tough loss to Centreville Academy, St. Aloysius coach Bubba Nettles said his players were visibly upset and angry. The sight brought a smile to his face. “I’m pleased with their bounce back from last week, because there were some...
Warren County Supervisors to hold budget hearing on Sept. 6
The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing for its fiscal year 2023 budget on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. in the boardroom, located on the third floor of the Warren County Courthouse. For the upcoming fiscal year, the county’s proposed millage rate will remain at 117.77...
Warren Central looks to extend winning streak against rival Vicksburg
The annual football showdown between Vicksburg High and Warren Central has taken on a few nicknames over the years. The River City Rivalry. The Warren County Super Bowl. The simple, but descriptive, Vicksburg-Warren Central. Warren Central head coach Josh Morgan, who has been involved in the rivalry in some capacity...
Murder suspect caught in Vicksburg after statewide BOLO sent for his arrest
A Mississippi man will face capital murder charges concerning the death of a 72-year-old man who died after suffering a severe head injury. A statewide BOLO was issued for Ricky Morris after officers identified him as a suspect in the death of Grady Allen, 72. Deputies with the Rankin County...
