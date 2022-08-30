Vicksburg Main Street has announced the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes bike race will be held on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Vicksburg. Bricks and Spokes offers a ride for everyone with 10, 23, 30, 50 and 62-mile routes. Each route will take you over the Old Mississippi River Bridge and into the flat land of Louisiana through the rolling hills of Vicksburg and into the Vicksburg National Military Park. This is the only opportunity for participants to ride across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and then take a spin through history in the Vicksburg National Military Park, all in one ride.

