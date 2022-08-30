ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

ACED IT! Signs popping up in VWSD students’ yards today celebrating perfect scores on state tests

Families of students who earned perfect scores on their 2022 state tests will be surprised when they return home today. A total of 132 perfect scores were earned on the 2022 state assessments by Vicksburg Warren School District students last spring and the District is marking the accomplishment by placing “Aced It!” signs in students’ yards today. This is an increase of 53 perfect scores compared to the total of 79 in 2021.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

FAITH: Livestreaming an important outreach for some local churches

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, forcing the suspension of in-person worship, local churches turned to the internet and began livestreaming Sunday services to their congregations. The pandemic has since subsided, and while three local churches, St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church and Church of the Holy...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

The Mulberry to serve as drop off location for Jackson water crisis donations, pledges to match all donations

The Mulberry Vicksburg is serving as a drop off location for supply donations to aid those suffering from the Jackson water crisis. Supplies, water and monetary donations may be dropped off at The Mulberry, 1310 Mulberry St., in downtown Vicksburg beginning Saturday. Water can be dropped at the front door and monetary donations should be given to management or front desk staff. All monetary donations will be used to purchase water.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Education
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg Post

Labor Day marks end of summer, start of football

Monday is Labor Day and according to some folks the official end of summer. That could seem a bit of a misnomer for us here in the South, where we judge summer by how hot it is and understand that those high temperatures have been known to continue well into November.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

12th Annual Bricks and Spokes to be held Saturday, October 1st

Vicksburg Main Street has announced the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes bike race will be held on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Vicksburg. Bricks and Spokes offers a ride for everyone with 10, 23, 30, 50 and 62-mile routes. Each route will take you over the Old Mississippi River Bridge and into the flat land of Louisiana through the rolling hills of Vicksburg and into the Vicksburg National Military Park. This is the only opportunity for participants to ride across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and then take a spin through history in the Vicksburg National Military Park, all in one ride.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Michele Ann Mobley

A graveside service for Ms. Michele Ann Mobley, age 57, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, Louisiana, with Bro. Jay Parker officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.
TALLULAH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Run#Learn#Mde#The Bower Foundation#The Character Education
Vicksburg Post

Edward Herring named Chairman of Warren County 911 Commission

Warren County’s District 3 Supervisor was appointed in an additional role last week: Chairman of the Warren County 911 Commission. Edward Herring was previously the commission’s Vice Chairman, but with the retirement of Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Craig Danczyk, the remaining commissioners voted for Herring to assume the lead role.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Overlay work underway on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg and Warren County

Workers for APAC of Jackson are continuing work on a $4.68 million Mississippi Department of Transportation project to overlay U.S. 61 from Jeff Davis Road to Hullum Road south of Cappaert Manufactured Housing. MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said APAC has repaired all failed areas in the road and begun mainline...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Riverfield Academy rumbles past St. Aloysius

The margin between Riverfield Academy and St. Aloysius might not have been as wide as it looked on the scoreboard, but it was still plenty wide enough. Brett Whorton ran for two touchdowns, and Riverfield scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Flashes for a 35-7 victory in the MAIS District 3-4A opener for both teams on Friday night.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Vicksburg Post

MDWFP asks Warren County deer hunters to help fight chronic wasting disease

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) held a public presentation on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and its presence in Warren County on Monday. Held at the Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus, Hunters and other concerned citizens gathered to learn about and discuss the disease and management practices.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau awaiting estimated $1.2 to $1.4 million in ARPA funds

The Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau is waiting to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds. During the VCVB’s monthly board meeting, which was held Aug. 25 at the Hampton Inn, VCVB Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland reported ARPA funds, which have been allocated as round two of the Tourism Recovery Fund have still not been received.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Lawrence Eugene Jackson

Funeral services for Lawrence Eugene Jackson are to be held on Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Howard Batchelor officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

PCA plows through Discovery Christian

In the wake of an ugly loss last week, Porter’s Chapel Academy had a mission to get things back on track against struggling Discovery Christian. Boy, was it accomplished. John Wyatt Massey completed 10 of 15 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns, and Porter’s Chapel rolled up 465 yards of total offense in a 60-0 victory over Discovery Christian on Friday night.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Flashes face Riverfield in District 3-4A opener

When they returned to practice on Sunday, two days after a tough loss to Centreville Academy, St. Aloysius coach Bubba Nettles said his players were visibly upset and angry. The sight brought a smile to his face. “I’m pleased with their bounce back from last week, because there were some...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Supervisors to hold budget hearing on Sept. 6

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing for its fiscal year 2023 budget on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. in the boardroom, located on the third floor of the Warren County Courthouse. For the upcoming fiscal year, the county’s proposed millage rate will remain at 117.77...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren Central looks to extend winning streak against rival Vicksburg

The annual football showdown between Vicksburg High and Warren Central has taken on a few nicknames over the years. The River City Rivalry. The Warren County Super Bowl. The simple, but descriptive, Vicksburg-Warren Central. Warren Central head coach Josh Morgan, who has been involved in the rivalry in some capacity...
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy