Natchez Democrat
Under the Lights: Natchez completes comeback against Jefferson County
NATCHEZ — The Bulldogs had to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated in football Friday night. Their 14-8 win over Jefferson County was a thriller and you will want to relive some of the best moments from the game.
Natchez Democrat
‘A dog fight,’ Natchez comes from behind to beat Jefferson County
NATCHEZ — Natchez was scoreless for the first three quarters against Jefferson County before Kaden Walton found his footing, leading the Bulldogs to a 14-8 win Friday in the Blue and Gold Classic. Natchez scored as Walton faked a punt then tossed a 30-yard pass to Demarrco Blanton, who...
Natchez Democrat
Vikings, Storm open season with road wins, Trojans fall at home
SICILY ISLAND — Vidalia opened the season with a 46-0 win over Sicily Island on the road. The Vikings were impressive in all phases of the game, head coach Mike Norris said. “It was a big goal for us defensively. We wanted to pitch a shutout. We wanted to go over there and compete,” he said. “We had some freshmen who stepped up and competed well. We had some young kids who got more playing time than normal who showed us good things.”
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs announce stadium guidelines
NATCHEZ — Jefferson County and Natchez High School meet on the gridiron tomorrow evening in a battle of undefeated teams. Kick-off for the game is at 7:30 and the gates will open at 6:45. Natchez-Adams County School District Athletics announced guidelines ahead of the rivalry game for fans. Once...
Natchez Democrat
Tyrone Williams
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Tyrone Williams, 42, of Ferriday, who died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Jackson will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Latter Rain Church in Ferriday with Rev. Benjamin Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Moss Grove Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Charles Mahaffey
JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Charles “Floyd” Mahaffey, 88, of Jonesville, LA, will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Jonesville at 2 p.m., with Bro. Dominick Dicarlo officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
A Mighty Reunion: North Natchez Class of 1977 kicks off celebration with memorial service
NATCHEZ — This Labor Day weekend, alumni of North and South Natchez High School are gathering for class reunions with multiple events planned to mark the occasion. The North Natchez High School Class of 1977 kicked off their 45th Class Reunion celebration on Friday evening with a memorial service honoring class members and school faculty and staff who are celebrating from their heavenly home.
Natchez Democrat
Tyberia F. Riley Bell
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.
Natchez Democrat
Gloria Elinda Hargrave McKnight
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Gloria Elinda Hargrave McKnight, 47, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Natchez will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery...
Natchez Democrat
Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd, 41, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez, MS, at Adams County Road Department Facility; will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cranfield Baptist Church in Roxie, MS with Bro Kevin Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Thompson Family Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Barge operators find body in Mississippi River South of Natchez
NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez. Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said 911 dispatchers received a call from the barge captain about the unidentified body around noon Thursday. The barge is approximately 15...
Natchez Democrat
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
Natchez Democrat
Adams County Road Department’s Terry Thompson-Floyd dies
NATCHEZ — An Adams County Road Department employee died unexpectedly on Monday afternoon at the Adams County Road Department Facility. Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd, 41, of Roxie, died of apparent natural causes. She was proud to be the first female hired for the Adams County road crew, her family said.
Body of unknown female found in Mississippi River, remains sent for autopsy
The body of an unknown woman was found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez on Thursday. Adams County Coroner James Lee confirmed later Thursday evening that the unidentified remains are a female of unknown race or age. The remains have been transported to the state crime...
KNOE TV8
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman wins a little extra spending money with Mississippi Lottery win
A Natchez woman has a little extra spending money this Labor Day weekend after she turned a $2 dollar ticket into $800 in winnings. The Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday that the woman won $800 in the Mississippi Cash 4 Fireball drawing,. Officials say the woman, who was not identified,...
Natchez Democrat
Several commercial air carriers vying to bring service to Natchez-Adams County Airport
NATCHEZ — Natchez has more than Southern Airways vying to be a commercial air carrier in Natchez, thanks to grant funds acquired and others that may come Natchez’s way soon. In the three-and-a-half years that Richard Nelson has been its director, the Natchez-Adams County Airport has earned $10...
Caldwell Deputies: Missing man has been found safe and soon to be reunited with family
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office. “If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and […]
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
Deandre Ramone Thomas, 29, 3 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set. Christopher Blase Bradford, 32, 201 Jefferson Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations and DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $15,000 for controlled substance violations charge and $1,500 for DUI – 1st offense charge.
Natchez Democrat
Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned...
