SICILY ISLAND — Vidalia opened the season with a 46-0 win over Sicily Island on the road. The Vikings were impressive in all phases of the game, head coach Mike Norris said. “It was a big goal for us defensively. We wanted to pitch a shutout. We wanted to go over there and compete,” he said. “We had some freshmen who stepped up and competed well. We had some young kids who got more playing time than normal who showed us good things.”

VIDALIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO