Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

Vikings, Storm open season with road wins, Trojans fall at home

SICILY ISLAND — Vidalia opened the season with a 46-0 win over Sicily Island on the road. The Vikings were impressive in all phases of the game, head coach Mike Norris said. “It was a big goal for us defensively. We wanted to pitch a shutout. We wanted to go over there and compete,” he said. “We had some freshmen who stepped up and competed well. We had some young kids who got more playing time than normal who showed us good things.”
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs announce stadium guidelines

NATCHEZ — Jefferson County and Natchez High School meet on the gridiron tomorrow evening in a battle of undefeated teams. Kick-off for the game is at 7:30 and the gates will open at 6:45. Natchez-Adams County School District Athletics announced guidelines ahead of the rivalry game for fans. Once...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tyrone Williams

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Tyrone Williams, 42, of Ferriday, who died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Jackson will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Latter Rain Church in Ferriday with Rev. Benjamin Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Moss Grove Cemetery under the direction...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Charles Mahaffey

JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Charles “Floyd” Mahaffey, 88, of Jonesville, LA, will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Jonesville at 2 p.m., with Bro. Dominick Dicarlo officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
JONESVILLE, LA
Natchez Democrat

A Mighty Reunion: North Natchez Class of 1977 kicks off celebration with memorial service

NATCHEZ — This Labor Day weekend, alumni of North and South Natchez High School are gathering for class reunions with multiple events planned to mark the occasion. The North Natchez High School Class of 1977 kicked off their 45th Class Reunion celebration on Friday evening with a memorial service honoring class members and school faculty and staff who are celebrating from their heavenly home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tyberia F. Riley Bell

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Gloria Elinda Hargrave McKnight

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Gloria Elinda Hargrave McKnight, 47, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Natchez will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd, 41, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez, MS, at Adams County Road Department Facility; will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cranfield Baptist Church in Roxie, MS with Bro Kevin Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Thompson Family Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
ROXIE, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Barge operators find body in Mississippi River South of Natchez

NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez. Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said 911 dispatchers received a call from the barge captain about the unidentified body around noon Thursday. The barge is approximately 15...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Adams County Road Department’s Terry Thompson-Floyd dies

NATCHEZ — An Adams County Road Department employee died unexpectedly on Monday afternoon at the Adams County Road Department Facility. Terry Lee Thompson-Floyd, 41, of Roxie, died of apparent natural causes. She was proud to be the first female hired for the Adams County road crew, her family said.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Deandre Ramone Thomas, 29, 3 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set. Christopher Blase Bradford, 32, 201 Jefferson Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations and DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $15,000 for controlled substance violations charge and $1,500 for DUI – 1st offense charge.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

