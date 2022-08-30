ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State in 'crisis mode.' Deion Sanders addresses recent Mississippi flooding

By Jason Dill
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, a former NFL and Florida State legend, took to social media to deliver a message of his football program and the city of Jackson, Mississippi, reeling from recent heavy rains that caused flooding in the area.

The flood waters caused issues at a water treatment plant that left many Jackson area residents without access to clean water , CBS News reported.

The outlet reported Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in Jackson.

Jackson State’s football team is scheduled to play in Miami against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday.

On his Instagram page , Sanders addressed the issues facing the city as well as his team, which includes finding accommodations for the rest of the week and a practice facility.

“We got hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson,” Sanders said in a video posted to his Instagram page. “We don’t have any water. Water means we don’t have air conditioning. We can’t use toilets. We don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice. That pretty much places a burden on the program. Right now, we’re operating in crisis mode.

“I gotta get these kids off campus, the ones that live on campus, and the ones that live in the city of Jackson into a hotel to accommodate them so they can shower properly and just take care of their needs. Make sure all our kids are fed. Make sure our kids have all the necessities of life for the next several days until this crisis resides.”

According to CBS Sports, the National Weather Service said “the Pearl River in Jackson crested at 35.4 feet, which is just 0.6 feet below the major flood stage level. As part of the state of emergency, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will distribute drinking water and non-potable water to Jackson residents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1622e0_0hbPSH2H00
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders released a video message on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 detailing the struggles facing the residents and his football team in Jackson, Mississippi after heavy rains caused flooding and a state of emergency. Screenshot Instagram @CoachPrime

