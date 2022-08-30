Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have sent the all clear after a brief standoff at a Grand Ledge grocery store. Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, officers from the Grand Ledge Police Department were called to the Meijer store on Saginaw Highway in Grand Ledge on reports of a man threatening suicide. The callers said the suicidal man was armed with a knife.
WILX-TV
Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two cars were crumpled and one person is in the hospital following a crash in Eaton County on Thursday. At around 8 a.m. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post were called to a two-car crash on Gresham Highway near Hartel Road in Benton Township.
KDPS: Man in critical condition after shooting
An 18-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday night.
Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Man swerving to avoid semi truck results in crash on I-94
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A crash on eastbound I-94, just outside Kalamazoo, hospitalized a Saginaw man Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3:30 when the driver of a black Mercury swerved to avoid a semi truck that entered their lane. Police said the driver of the Mercury lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and struck the cement median.
81-Year-Old Driver Dies After Mt. Pleasant Two-Car Crash
An 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant Friday night, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Broadway Road and Summerton Road. They say an 80-year-old woman ran through a stop at Broadway Road, causing the car...
‘It never should have happened’ suburban family says after daughter dies in West Michigan hit-and-run
LISLE, Ill. — The family of a 21-year-old college student who was killed in a West Michigan hit-and-run crash last Saturday, is questioning why the person who did it was out on bail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Police told the Gansberg family the driver who hit their daughter, Kaylee, was out […]
WNEM
Police searching for retail fraud suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
A Murder-Suicide: Man shoots woman and 6-year old child in Portage, then shoots himself
PORTAGE, Mich. — A man shot and killed a woman and child on Tuesday night, and then shot himself, according to Portage Department of Public Safety. Three other children escaped the home when they heard the gunshots, police said. New Information: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in...
Family mourns mom, 6-year-old killed in apparent murder-suicide in Portage
Three people are dead- including a child- after what authorities believe was a murder-suicide in Portage on Tuesday night.
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
WILX-TV
Collision brings down utility pole in Meridian Township, cuts power to stop light
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Friday morning cut power to a traffic light in Meridian Township. According to authorities, the collision happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Marsh and Lake Lansing roads. Consumers Energy reported to the scene to fix the issue. Marsh Road, north of...
One dead after stolen vehicle slams into pole
Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle, reports say, when the vehicle crashed into a pole on Cork Street near Fulford. KDPS is asking people to avoid the area.
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Labor Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
WILX-TV
MSU Police stepping up security
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are doing everything they can to make sure people are having a safe time, while they have a good time. There will also be some changes this year; MSU Police say they think will improve the fan experience. For this first...
wtvbam.com
Storms cause power outages, damage to trees, and downed power lines across multiple counties
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripping through West Michigan Monday afternoon, August 29, following warm and muggy air that was prevalent earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issuing a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:40 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa,...
WILX-TV
National Blood Donation Week kicks off in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - September 1 marks the start of National Blood Donation Week. This week is all about educating people about the importance of blood donation and how it can help save lives. Thursday morning Lansing Community College is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood...
Comments / 0