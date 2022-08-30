ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh finds homes for all its Envigo beagles

By Madeline Bartos
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXKln_0hbPS93i00

21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All the beagles Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helped save from a breeding facility in Virginia have found their new forever homes.

HARP was one of five Pittsburgh-area organizations that took in 21 beagles from the Envigo facility that was breeding beagles for medical research and had to surrender about 4,000 dogs.

"The beagles under our care were introduced to a life of love that they had never known before," HARP said on Facebook Tuesday.

The beagles also went to Animal Friends, where a few went up for adoption this past weekend, and to the Beaver County, Butler County and Washington Area humane societies.

HARP said all the beagles it was caring for are now with loving and trusting families.

"These families were ready to show these pups that a home full of love was meant for them, too," HARP wrote.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Nurses of color to be honored at local ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a night to honor local nurses of color.They'll be recognized at the annual Bold, Black, and Beautiful Nurses of Excellence Croc Ball. It's happening at Slate on Penn Avenue this evening from 7 PM until 11 PM.The goal is to recognize the importance of black nurses in the healthcare industry and their sacrifices during the pandemic.Proceeds benefit the Calvin W. Richardson Scholarship for nursing students.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption

The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'George The Chipmunk' goes from family's pet project to viral sensation

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The pandemic caused a lot of families to get creative and 14-year-old Jack and his mom in Cranberry have turned their pandemic pastime into a fun TikTok! It's all thanks to their friend George. George is a chipmunk that Jack started feeding a few years ago when they were stuck at home. At first, George was hesitant but he started waiting at the door for Jack, chirping for seeds. Eventually, Jack got a small farmhouse from Goodwill and they set up a cell phone to watch Jack live from their living room. Once they realized how...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Washington, PA
WFMJ.com

Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location

About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Brother's Brother Foundation sending water to Mississippi in response to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (KDKA) - At the moment, 600 National Guard members are handing out water in Jackson. It's now day five of a growing crisis that has forced schools and businesses to close after flooding damaged their water treatment plant. Residents are now being told to shower with their mouths closed because the water is not safe. Mississippi Emergency Management announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and EPA are officially part of the state's response. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's Brother's Brother Foundation is working to send water to Jackson. If you want to help Brother's Brother Foundation you can do so via credit card on their website at this link. Checks can be made payable to Brother's Brother Foundation at PO Box 645934, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5257.
JACKSON, MS
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Envigo#Beagles#Dog#Kdka#Facebook Tuesday#Animal Friends#Harp
local21news.com

Two emus on the loose in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Face 2 Face Healing helps hundreds of patients across the globe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Faith, fortitude, and patience have helped Karen Scuilli put the pieces of her life back together. In 2011, severe pain in her jaw led to the diagnosis of an aggressive stage four cancer. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation followed.But doctors weren't able to give her the full facial reconstruction she was hoping for."I carefully orchestrated that puzzle," Scuilli said. "I was a single mom. I was going to school. I had it all together, and this happened and all those pieces just fell."Instead of living in despair, she decided to create a non-profit organization that helps other people with disfigurement and cancer. It's called Face 2 Face Healing, and it's helped hundreds of patients across the globe.  "The reason I'm doing this, not for any other reason but to create awareness for other people so they don't have to go through the things I had to go through and endure," Scuilli said.And while she was gathering information to help some of the patients, she learned that she was a candidate for a new facial reconstruction procedure. Scuilli can't release the details of the upcoming surgery because it's part of a production that may be televised. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WYTV.com

60-mile yard sale happening this weekend

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get some steps in and look for some deals this weekend. The 12th annual 60-mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut. Some homes registered online to be listed on the route map, others are setting up...
HUBBARD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 125 years of service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today was a celebration of a major milestone for a local volunteer fire department.The Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department turns 125 years old this year, and a day-long community celebration started with a parade.That was followed by a Battle of the Barrel contest, fireman Olympics, food trucks, live music, and more outside the fire department.Event organizers said today was meant to recognize the service of the past -- while setting their sights on the future.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: September 1, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics Renaissance FestivalPittsburgh MagazineThe Backyard BrawlAllegheny County Music FestivalNational Cinema DayPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy