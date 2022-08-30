Update: Police search of Kansas high school ends without incident; students dismissed

UPDATE:

3:03 p.m: McPherson police and the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office are done searching the high school and did not find a suspect. The lockdown has been lifted and police will remain on scene until “a majority of the students have cleared the area,” police said.

“Any parent or guardian that wishes to pick up their student may do so at this time by pulling up single file on the south side of the high school near the main entrance,” a Facebook post read.

Students will not be allowed to remain on campus. Those who have practice for extra curricular activities are being asked to stay inside “until given the all clear.”

2:34 p.m: Pre-K, elementary and middle school students will be dismissed at their normal times.

2:23 p.m: McPherson High School remains on lockdown as police do a “final review” inside and outside the building. “All students and staff are safe, but remain on lockdown until final review is complete,” police said.

ORIGINAL:

McPherson High School is on lockdown after a report of a person with a firearm outside of the building, the McPherson Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

On Facebook, the department said police officers and deputies are looking for the personl both inside and outside the school. Around 1:50 p.m., updating the Facebook post that was made at 1:42 p.m., police said the school is “still on lock down.”

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

On Facebook, McPherson Public Schools said the “school is safe but will remain in lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, all other building are taking appropriate safety measures.” Other McPherson schools have been placed on lockdown as well, according to Facebook comments.