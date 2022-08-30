ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA All-Star John Wall considered suicide after injury and mother’s death

 4 days ago
John Wall: ‘We’re all going through times, nobody’s got it easy’.

John Wall said he considered taking his own life during a time in the past three years when he was dealing with a torn achilles and the deaths of family members at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The guard joined the Los Angeles Clippers this summer and is eager for a return to form this coming season. Wall has played just 40 games over the past three years because of injuries, Covid-19 and his former team, the Houston Rockets, not playing him before he joined the Clippers.

Wall, 31, discussed his recent past earlier this month at a garden dedication for his late mother at the Salvation Army in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. His mother had been a volunteer at the facility.

“Darkest place I’ve ever been in,” the five-time All-Star said. “At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. I mean, just tearing my achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passed a year later, all this in the midst of Covid and at the same time, me going to [my mother’s] chemotherapy, me sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her.”

Wall’s mother, Frances Pulley, died in December 2019 at the age of 58 after having breast cancer. His grandmother died later. At the same time, Wall was dealing with rehabbing his achilles injury.

“We’re all going through times, nobody’s got it easy, but I don’t think a lot of people could get through what I went through,” Wall said. “And to me to get back on top where I want to be and seeing the fans still want me to play, having the support from my hometown, this important period means a lot. I went to find a therapist. A lot of people think, ‘I don’t need help, I can get through it at anytime,’ but you’ve got to be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you.”

Wall said he has a strong support system that includes his team and the mother of his two children. His sons also motivate him.

“I’m looking at all that and I’m like, ‘If I can get through this, I can get through anything in life,’” he said.

Lakers superstar LeBron James’ production company tweeted, “@John Wall we got your back. Always.” James then tweeted, “And I mean ALWAYS!!!!!! Don’t ever question it bro!! Proud of you @JohnWall.”

Wall said he’s happy to have a chance to play basketball again.

“You can tell I’m kind of smiling a lot more, all those types of things,” he said. “I get an opportunity to play with two great players and the sky’s the limit.”

  • In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

Richard Turner Rick
4d ago

I really feel for John Wall , I completely understand where he was at !!!! (From one Proud Momma's Boy , to another). My Mom passed 4 years ago this month , and I barely got thru it ! I still have a very hard time with it , and it may take yet .

NBA
