ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/2 – Jackson County Sheriff Illegal Grow Bust on Carberry Creek, Rum Creek Fire Update

AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until further notice. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Elderly People#U S Census Bureau#Medical Services#General Health#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
JUNCTION CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy