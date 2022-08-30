Read full article on original website
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/2 – Jackson County Sheriff Illegal Grow Bust on Carberry Creek, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until further notice. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
ijpr.org
Hard to say if a gun measure on Oregon's fall ballot would have prevented Bend shooting
Measure 114 calls for a completed background check, completion of a gun safety course and a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Would it have prevented last weekend's tragedy at a supermarket in Bend?. The shooting at a Bend grocery store this weekend is just the latest...
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Find it here. Click on the name of the fire in the table below the map to get a close-up view. Here are some...
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
KTVZ
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
Bill Monroe: Take it from this typewriter biologist, there’s plenty of good Oregon fishing out there
For nearly five decades I’ve owed a debt of gratitude to my college adviser in Oregon State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He asked a question that changed my life forever. “When do you want to take organic chemistry?”. Huh? Memorize bundles of capital letters and hexagons...
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa counties due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. The post Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes County, other areas due to smoke from wildfires appeared first on KTVZ.
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Oregon's Cedar Creek fire grows, wildfire smoke degrades LCV air quality
New video posted by the U.S. Forest Service shows the intense fire activity in the Waldo Lake Wilderness Area of southwest Oregon. The Cedar Creek fire is estimated at 16,304 acres as of September 3rd. The National Weather Service said Friday that this is where much of the wildfire smoke...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Coalition Receives $41 Million In Federal Funding To Promote Massive Timber’ For Housing
The White House announced Friday that a large infusion of government funding will be given to a nonprofit in Oregon that is working to provide affordable housing and grow the state’s forestry business. The Mass Timber Coalition, an organization led by the Port of Portland and made up of...
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
opb.org
At Oregon State Fair, table setting is a competition in artful placement of knives, forks and plates
The Oregon State Fair brings hundreds of thousands people to Salem each year. They come for the rides, the shows, the food … and the competitions. One of the most unusual involves a skill many of us practice at home every day. While there’s no prize money involved, reputation is on the line — but how exactly do you judge table setting?
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. life expectancy drops again; here’s how Oregon ranks among the states
expectancy declined in the U.S. for the second-consecutive year, according to the latest National Vital Statistics Reports released by the CDC in August.
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
KLEWTV
Wildfire smoke in LCV and our region comes from Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon
There are several wildfires burning outside of the Lewis Clark Valley, the Palouse, and the Camas Prairie Region. But much of the smoke that has settled into our region is coming from the Cedar Creek Fire in southwest Oregon. A Facebook post by the National Weather Service Spokane gives an...
