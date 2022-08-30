Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Emily Blunt faces violence of the American West in first teaser for The English
Emily Blunt might be sporting a distinctive Victorian hat, but she's a far cry from a practically perfect nanny in The English. EW has your exclusive first look at Blunt in the new Prime Video Western drama, debuting the teaser trailer and key art for the series. In this epic...
EW.com
Emily Deschanel and Devil in Ohio boss talk the show's satanic cult, family drama — and their college reunion
Life has a funny way of coming full circle, at least if you're Devil in Ohio showrunner Daria Polatin and star Emily Deschanel. The two attended the Boston University College of Fine Arts together, where they studied theater. They kept in touch a little bit after school, but then lost contact over the years. However, they kept tabs on each other's work from afar — Deschanel says she bought Polatin's book, on which the Netflix series is based — and when she was cast in its adaptation, it was one big reunion for the two.
EW.com
Hot girl court is in session: How She-Hulk got Megan Thee Stallion for that ah!-mazing cameo
Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. When Tatiana Maslany agreed to play Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk, never in a million years did she imagine it would lead to her twerking alongside Megan Thee Stallion. "But I hoped it would," the actor jokes with EW. "That's why you take a big Marvel gig. That's why you do it."
EW.com
Bros' Billy Eichner clarifies quote about 'disposable' LGBT streaming movies: 'I truly am so sorry'
Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood. The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
EW.com
Armie Hammer's aunt describes pattern of bad behavior: 'He was the next in line for the throne'
Kendall Roy has got nothing on Casey Hammer. The estranged aunt of embattled actor Armie Hammer reveals dark family secrets in House of Hammer, Discovery+'s three-part docuseries that explores the lineage of abusive and violent men in the Hammer family. Director Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs' series begins with the sexual assault and cannibalism allegations against her nephew, but evolves into a tale of privilege, wealth, and violence that traces back to Armand Hammer, Armie's late great grandfather and billionaire oil tycoon with deep pockets but deeper ties to powerful people and places, including the White House and Buckingham Palace.
EW.com
RuPaul extends Emmys streak as most-winning Black artist in history with Outstanding Host award
It's definitely not chocolate — in fact, it's better than Bosco's golden bar — at the Creative Arts Emmys for Mama RuPaul. For the seventh consecutive year, the RuPaul's Drag Race icon has won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, beating out other stars who lead the casts for Nailed It!, Making It, Queer Eye, Shark Tank, and Top Chef.
EW.com
The lasting legacy of The Last of Us: Game makers explain the hype around HBO series
Watching the 46 seconds of footage from HBO's upcoming The Last of Us elicited the same feeling Shaun Escayg got when he first walked into gaming studio Naughty Dog in 2012. Escayg was being recruited by the developers who brought us Uncharted and now wanted to make a post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure, about a man and a young girl thrust together by circumstance as they trek across what's left of a pandemic-ravaged America. Escayg found himself in the same room as Bruce Straley, the game director behind this new project, and Neil Druckmann, the creative director. He was immediately drawn into the story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Make your way to Middle-earth for the Rings of Power debut
On today's What to Watch, Rick and Morty finally answers some big questions in its season 6 premiere. Netflix is turning the search for love into a family challenge with their new reality series, Dated & Related. And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power kicks off the weekend by bringing audiences back to Middle-earth with a new fantasy series all about the Second Age described in J.R.R. Tolkien's writing.
EW.com
Milli Vanilli biopic first look teases controversial music duo's looming vocal storm
Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars. Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.
EW.com
Queer for Fear docuseries trailer teases history of LGBTQ+ community and the horror genre
Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror is taking a deep dive into the relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and the horror genre. EW can exclusively reveal the trailer (below) for the four-part documentary series, which premieres on Shudder Sept. 30 and covers everything from the genre's queer literary origins to the "lavender scare" alien invasion movies of the mid-twentieth century to the AIDs-obsessed bloodletting of '80s vampire films. The series is executive-produced by Bryan Fuller, the gentleman who brought us Pushing Daisies and the deliciously horrible and homo-erotic Hannibal TV show.
EW.com
She-Hulk finally explains why Wong was fighting Abomination in Shang-Chi
Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Why was Wong (Benedict Wong) fighting Abomination (Tim Roth) in a seemingly throwaway scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? That's a small, yet persistent question that's been plaguing Marvel fans for a year now, when in the 2021 film, the Sorcerer Supreme beat Emil Blonsky's superpowered alter ego in an underground cage match — especially since the two amicably shook hands before Wong sent Abomination back to his cell through a portal. The answer finally came in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 — and it has a shockingly simple explanation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Lea Michele admits to 'blind spots' when addressing toxic work allegations ahead of Funny Girl
Former Glee star Lea Michele again addressed allegations that she has created toxic work environments in the past as she prepares to star in Broadway's Funny Girl. While she wouldn't get into the specifics of the allegations made against her, she told The New York Times in a new in-depth profile that her work ethic has posed some problems.
EW.com
Survivor contestants explain why they will win season 43
Now that the cast for season 43 of Survivor has been revealed, it's time to start placing your bets on who is going to take home the $1 million prize. But before you do that — and before you start drafting in your Survivor fantasy leagues — don't you want to hear personal pitches from the players themselves?
EW.com
The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Córdova's DMs were filled with 'vicious hate speech' after taking role
Whether he's traveling through Middle-earth or checking his DMs, Ismael Cruz Córdova does not concern himself with the opinions of trolls. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, who is the first person of color to portray an elf in the fantasy franchise, says he has received a constant barrage of "pure and vicious hate speech" online daily for the past two years, coinciding with the time that the Prime Video show's cast was first announced.
EW.com
Return to Middle-earth with EW's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power podcast
The road goes ever on… and so does EW's coverage of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After a very, very long wait, Amazon Prime Video's new fantasy epic is almost here, with the first two episodes of The Rings of Power debuting Sept. 2. Created by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the new TV series is a deep dive into J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, a lesser-known period of Middle-earth history that stretches thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings.
EW.com
Tim Roth talks returning to Marvel as Abomination for She-Hulk: 'I love my career being chaos'
Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Tim Roth is the first to admit that he never thought he'd return to Marvel after 2008's The Incredible Hulk. One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first films starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner a.k.a. the Hulk...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: It's Selena + Chef Gordon Ramsay for season 4's final batch
On today's What to Watch: Mia and Shawna get closer to their hip-hop dreams in the season finale of Rap Sh!t, Selena Gomez welcomes a culinary icon on her cooking show in person for the first time on HBO Max's Selena + Chef, and we finally get to the bottom of those timey-wimey mysteries in the thrilling conclusion to Peacock's The Resort.
EW.com
Nicole Kidman's AMC commercial writer already wrote a sequel with a 'different approach'
Are you ready for more dazzling images on a huge silver screen? Sound that you can feel? Heartbreak (somehow) feeling good in a place like this? Well, you're in luck: The screenwriter behind Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC Theatres commercial has penned a sequel. After EW confirmed in August that the...
Comments / 0