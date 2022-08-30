This region recorded its first weekly decline in new cases of COVID-19 this summer, fueled by a 25% reduction across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties. The total number of new cases dropped 12% across the region in recent days despite some sharp increases in parts of Southwest Virginia. The region also reported 25 new COVID deaths for the second consecutive week. Deaths are historically a lagging indicator, meaning those numbers rise in the weeks following increased reports of cases.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO