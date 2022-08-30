Read full article on original website
Region sees first weekly decline in COVID cases all summer
This region recorded its first weekly decline in new cases of COVID-19 this summer, fueled by a 25% reduction across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties. The total number of new cases dropped 12% across the region in recent days despite some sharp increases in parts of Southwest Virginia. The region also reported 25 new COVID deaths for the second consecutive week. Deaths are historically a lagging indicator, meaning those numbers rise in the weeks following increased reports of cases.
Democrats file FOIAs seeking detail on Youngkin's travels
Virginia Democrats said Thursday that they are filing two FOIA requests with the governor's office and Virginia State Police, seeking details about Gov. Glenn Youngkin's out-of-state travel and any potential cost to Virginia taxpayers. This summer Youngkin has made a number of out-of-state trips to back fellow Republicans, including stops...
Our View | Just hear that train a‑comin’
The proof is in the numbers: Virginians are all in on passenger rail travel. Virginia’s six Amtrak passenger train routes saw a record 110,000 passengers in July and a 30% increase over the previous month. Finally, Americans seem to be joining our European brethren who have been utilizing robust...
Virginia Energy closes four mine portals near Coeburn
The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) closed four mine portals very close to several homes just outside of the town limits of Coeburn, Virginia recently. Mine portals are openings created by underground coal mining. Open mine portals are dangerous to the public as often they house dangerous gases. Residents...
Sports betting in Virginia continues to grow
Year-over-year results show Virginia sports wagering is up dramatically from its first year of operation but totals for July remained relatively low compared to months during football season. For July, Virginians wagered more than $266 million on sporting events. That’s 64% higher than one year ago, according to the Virginia...
VHSL rules on appeals
The Black Diamond District has survived and George Wythe will remain in the Class 1 ranks according to the latest rulings from the Virginia High School League’s Alignment committee. Council, Hurley and Twin Valley withdrew their requests to move to the Cumberland District, while Grundy withdrew its bid to...
