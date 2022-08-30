Read full article on original website
CT's best Indian restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Editorial: How to move forward in wake of video suggesting Greenwich hiring discrimination
When was the last time this many Connecticut politicians were on the same side on an issue?. The story of alleged discrimination against hiring conservatives in Greenwich Public Schools unfurled Wednesday as a “gotcha” moment for Republicans during election season. Democrats seemed to race to social media to join their counterparts in damning such behavior. Greenwich being Greenwich, this meant that even the gubernatorial candidates felt the impulse to weigh in. Republican Bob Stefanowski issued a late-afternoon statement challenging “Governor Lamont to speak out and denounce this kind of garbage in our schools immediately, even if it offends his far-left base.”
Bradley airport to launch flight from Connecticut to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport will launch flights to Jamaica in December, with Spirit Airlines’ announcement Thursday of a new route to Montego Bay fulfilling longstanding efforts to establish nonstop service between Connecticut and the Caribbean nation. For many years, a number of elected officials and other...
25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
Bob Stefanowski’s 3-year tax returns show nearly $36.8 million in income for him and wife Amy
Republican Bob Stefanowski made $36.8 million in the three years following his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, according to a release of his tax returns late Thursday evening, which does not include a list of who he’s consulted for in that time period. Stefanowski’s campaign released digitized summaries...
Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT
With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
Bob Stefanowski files legal challenge to keep Independent Party governor candidate off ballot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nine days after the Independent Party of Connecticut rejected Republican Bob Stefanowski for a cross endorsement that four years ago was worth 25,000 votes, the GOP candidate for governor on Thursday filed a request in state Superior Court to overturn the selection of Rob Hotaling of Cheshire to be the minor party candidate for governor.
Connecticut economy expected to add over 200,000 jobs by 2030
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. State Labor Department officials are projecting Connecticut’s economy will have added over 201,100 jobs through 2030 compared to employment levels in 2020. The decade long employment growth rate is expected to be 12 percent. The Connecticut increase is...
PD body camera footage shows Ridgefield cop explaining why he shot bear on his Newtown property
NEWTOWN — In the hour or so after an off-duty Ridgefield cop shot a beloved black bear, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on his Newtown property to examine the animal and question the homeowner about why he killed the bear with his AR-15 rifle. Body camera videos...
‘Minor’ traffic disruption likely in Sandy Hook for water pump replacement work starting Tuesday
NEWTOWN - Residents should expect “minor” traffic disruptions such as detours as soon as Tuesday, when Aquarion Water Co. begins construction to replace equipment at its Sandy Hook pump station, the utility said in a release. Replacement work at the pump station at Bancroft Road and Alpine Drive...
CT State Police investigating death of Hebron suspect four days after trooper used stun gun to get him into custody
HEBRON—State police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old Hebron man who was found dead four days after a trooper used a stun gun to take him into custody while investigating a domestic violence complaint in Canterbury on Aug. 24, reports said. Two troopers from Troop D in Danielson...
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
Vermont settles abuse and neglect charges with care homes
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont attorney general’s office has reached a settlement with the operator of four residential care homes in the Rutland area over allegations it failed to properly train staff and adequately document and monitor the delivery of services. In its settlement with Our House...
