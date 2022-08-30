ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Police: Man wanted for brutal attack on woman in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A man is on the run after reportedly brutally assaulting a woman in her Franklin home. Franklin police say 21-year-old Julius Waters assaulted and terrorized a woman he is familiar with on Spring Street Saturday morning. He left the scene before police arrived. Waters stole the victim's...
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 dead after North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
NASHVILLE, TN

