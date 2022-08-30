Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Police: Man wanted for brutal attack on woman in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A man is on the run after reportedly brutally assaulting a woman in her Franklin home. Franklin police say 21-year-old Julius Waters assaulted and terrorized a woman he is familiar with on Spring Street Saturday morning. He left the scene before police arrived. Waters stole the victim's...
Drugs, weapons seized during raid at West Nashville home
Metro police reported 29-year-old Nicole Madden and Edwin Santiago, 42, were taken into custody after the search of the home in the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike.
murfreesborovoice.com
Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
fox17.com
Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
WSMV
25-year-old killed at gas station, Homicide Unit detectives pursuing active leads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are pursuing active leads following the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old at a gas station Wednesday morning. It was an average morning for store clerk Hassan Fairly. “I came into work. It was like a regular morning. Everything was going smoothly. Playing...
WSMV
1 dead after North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
Woman charged with theft after stealing milk delivery truck in the Gulch
A woman faces felony theft charges after police say she stole a milk delivery truck and drove it to a homeless camp late Monday night.
Metro police searching for suspected serial robber targeting banks, businesses across Nashville
Authorities are searching for a man who is allegedly connected to a string of robberies in Nashville.
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
Williamson County domestic violence suspect found hiding in shed
Williamson County deputies spent over five hours tracking a man accused of kicking in his mother's door in the College Grove community.
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.
WSMV
Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
Remains of missing Sumner County man identified
The remains of a man missing from Sumner County have been identified, according to Major Tim Bailey of the Sheriff's Department.
Deadly shooting at Donelson bar being investigated as possible self-defense
No charges have been filed yet following a deadly shooting this past weekend.
Police respond to riot call from movie theater at 100 Oaks
Police are on the scene and people have been evacuated following a riotous incident at the theater at 100 Oaks in Nashville.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
'Good Samaritans' credited with catching man accused of shooting 2 women
Two women were shot and killed in the front yard of a home after a fight with a man in Hendersonville Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Woman assaulted near Kroger in East Nashville highlights growing issue, MNPD says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assault near an East Nashville grocery store has been stirring up concerns about safety after police said a growing issue played a role in Saturday’s assault. A man showed a gun and threatened a woman at a bus stop near a Kroger on Gallatin...
