Animal cookies sold at Target recalled as they might contain metal

By Tommy Wiita
 5 days ago
Animal cookies sold at Target stores are being recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) because they may contain pieces of metal.

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling 44 oz containers of Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies. The container is a clear plastic jug shaped like a bear.

Metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies, causing the recall to go into effect.

According to the recall notice, it affects the products with a recall date of Feb. 21, 2023, with jug lot number Y052722, and a UPC code of 085239817698.

The animal crackers were distributed nationwide under Target's own Market Pantry brand.

The FDA said foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries, such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.

Anyone who has bought the product are urged to stop consuming it and return it to where they bought it for a full refund.

Those with questions can call the company at 888-480-1988.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#The Recall#The Cookies#Animal Crackers#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Market Pantry#Upc
