Narcan kits available in Warren for awareness day

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – To mark Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two Trumbull County agencies have come together to provide free Narcan kits.

The anti-overdose reversal drug will be given out in a nasal formulation to anyone that wants one.

Drive-thru pick-up locations will be set up at:

Trumbull County Children Servies Board, 2282 Reeves Rd., Warren from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Compass Family and Counseling Services, 320 High St., Warren, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Glenbeigh Outpatient Center of Niles, 29 North Road, Niles, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kent State Trumbull Campus – technology building, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW, Champion, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 -p.m.

Mercer Health Minor Emergency Services, 1296 Tod Ave. NW, Warren, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sahara Club II, 2345 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, at 8 p.m. during a candlelight vigil

In addition, kits will be available inside the following buildings:

Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren, from 9 a.m. to 11 .m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4076 Youngstown Rd., Suite 201, Warren (take elevator to 2nd floor), from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kinsman Township Police Department. Call 330-876-7403 to arrange pickup arrangements

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) are hosting the distribution.

ASAP is a project of the TCMHRB. Membership is free and open to the public. For more information on how to become involved can call 330-675-2765, ext. 119 or online at www.trumbullmhrb.org .

“Many people are using just to get by or they’re self-medicating. You don’t know where. At any time you can have a family member or a friend or a loved one who you can help out,” said Lauren Thorp with TCMHRB.

The most recent overdose deaths in Trumbull County as of May 11 show awareness is needed even more so this year. The 51 deaths so far this year include both confirmed and potential overdose deaths. 51 was close to last year and 2019 but was well ahead of the record-breaking year of 2017.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of those who lost their lives to overdose and to bring awareness to Overdose Awareness Day. Flags of the United States and the State of Ohio are to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise until sunset on August 31, 2022.

Those flying flags at their homes and businesses are invited to lower them to half-staff as well.

