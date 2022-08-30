ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen arrested for Circle C Ranch hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas - A teen has been arrested for allegedly striking a woman at an intersection in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood in Southwest Austin and then driving away. Weston Holtz, 18, turned himself in to the Travis County Jail on August 31 for the hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old Sandra K. Neilsen on August 17.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM

An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
BRENHAM, TX
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
arlnow.com

Texas woman facing charges after stabbing in Courthouse

A 24-year-old Texas woman was arrested after police say she stabbed someone she knew in Courthouse. The incident happened Monday evening near county government headquarters, on the 2100 block of Clarendon Blvd, and followed a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical struggle. The suspect has also been charged with...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
KSAT 12

Bexar County mother fears daughter died of a fentanyl overdose

SELMA, Texas – Although the Selma Police Department is still awaiting the toxicology results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Veronica Kaprosy is warning other parents as she suspects her 17-year-old daughter, Danica, died of a fentanyl overdose. “You have to talk to your children about the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Uber driver arrested for allegedly pulling gun out on passenger

AUSTIN, Texas - It started out as a typical weekday for Shakia Shoels. "It was Thursday morning and I ordered an Uber to take me and my children to school," she said. Shoels’ car was being borrowed so she and her kids caught a ride to campus. Then it was time to head back to her home with the same Uber driver.
AUSTIN, TX

