Baltimore, MD

WPXI Pittsburgh

Baltimore high school student fatally shot on campus after dismissal; suspect arrested

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore high school student was fatally shot on the facility’s campus on Friday about 20 minutes after dismissal, authorities said. According to Baltimore City Public Schools officials, the shooting occurred at about 2:53 p.m. EDT at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School also known as Mervo, WJZ-TV reported. Students were leaving for the afternoon when the victim was confronted by a male student from another school, according to The Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Police investigating Baltimore high school shooting, one student dead

Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Northeast Baltimore that left one student dead. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victim was a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and the suspect, who was arrested near the scene, a student at another school. Police also recovered what they believe was the weapon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WJLA

Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
WASHINGTON, DC
WOLB 1010AM

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

19-year-old security guard killed in northeast Baltimore shooting was an aspiring artist, athlete

Friends are mourning a 19-year-old security guard who was killed while working at an apartment complex near Morgan State University. Friends are remembering Julian "Ju Ju" Frew, who recently graduated from Green Street Academy, a Baltimore charter school, as a good, fun person who was an aspiring artist and athlete. He played on the school's varsity football team.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
BALTIMORE, MD
police1.com

Baltimore Police cellphone search warrants on hold after ruling

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have stopped extracting information from cellphones, a powerful investigative tool, while the department evaluates how to ensure its search warrants meet the requirements of a consequential opinion rendered this week by Maryland’s highest court. The Court of Appeals’ ruling mandates police in Maryland be...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'We made history:' Baltimore couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore couple was arrested this week in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol in January of last year. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr., who live in the city’s Cherry Hill section, face a number of charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore couple charged in connection with US Capitol riot

A Baltimore couple are among the latest people charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot. Carrie Ann Williams and her fiancé, Tyrone McFadden, face disorderly conduct charges. According to the FBI's affidavit, a tipster led agents to a social media post that showed the couple inside the Capitol...
BALTIMORE, MD

