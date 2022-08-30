ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Investigators searching for driver in school bus hit-and-run

By S. Brady Calhoun
 4 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Investigators are searching for a man who drove into a school bus with 40 children aboard and then drove away, authorities said Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 41 students were aboard a Jackson County school bus headed south on Sand Basin Road when it was involved in a sideswipe collision with an older model sedan that was headed north.

The driver of the sedan then drove away. Troopers are asking the public to help identify the car and the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or (850) 873-7020 and ask for Trooper Daniels.

