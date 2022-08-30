ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

Comments / 2

Johnny Dogballs
4d ago

How about thank you for dropping them off at a shelter. Some people just throw them into the river. seems this person tried to do the right thing. cracks me up the shelter is complaining.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hayden, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Kootenai, ID
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Coeur D'alene, ID
Lifestyle
KOOL 96.5

Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought

You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Idaho#Animal Shelter#Kitten#Wild Animal#Cat#Companions Animal Center#The Coeur D Alene Press#The Press
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KREM2

'Skittles' and 'rainbow' fentanyl pills found in North Idaho, ISP warns

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is warning parents about new types of fentanyl pills that look like candy being used in North Idaho. Over the weekend, the Coeur d'Alene Police seized about 50 multi-colored pills. Two new types of pills are called 'Skittles,' which resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, and 'rainbow,' which are fentanyl pills that are usually chalky or in powder form.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history

In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
IDAHO STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall

Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke

You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy