Manhattan, KS

Former K-State QB makes final Miami Dolphins roster

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Fla. (KSNW) — As the NFL season is just 12 days away, teams are beginning to make final roster cuts to get their team under the 53-man limit. One former Kansas State University quarterback received good news on Tuesday as he found his name on the list heading into the regular season.

Skylar Thompson, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft, was listed as one of three quarterbacks, alongside projected starter Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

Thompson has shined in the preseason, throwing five touchdowns, 450 passing yards, and completing 75% of his passes in three games.

At Kansas State last season, Thompson led the team to a 7-5 regular season record, and a resounding 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Following the season’s end, Thompson was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins open their season on Sept. 11 against the New England Patriots. That game is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m.

