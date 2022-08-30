Read full article on original website
Versailles' man dies, Kansas man seriously injured, in suspected alcohol-related crash
A Morgan County man dies and a Kansas man faces criminal charges following a two-vehicle accident just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, was driving on Highway 5 Friday night when his car was struck head-on by a SUV. The patrol says Stafford was driving northbound when a SUV, driven by Alexander Luttrell, 36, of Kansas City, Kansas, attempted to pass several vehicles at once, driving into Stafford’s path. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance
A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
