Style Guide: 7 Men’s Shorts to Wear for Labor Day Weekend & Beyond

Labor Day is almost here! Regardless of whether you plan to travel far or stay closer to home, chances are you’ll need something to wear.

Show off your legs this holiday weekend by shopping our selection of perfectly affordable (and comfortable) shorts to help you stay cool in the heat! Because there are so many styles to choose from — basketball shorts, board shorts , running shorts , Bermuda shorts , lake shorts , linen shorts , swim trunks, sweat shorts , printed shorts , plaid shorts, floral shorts , denim shorts and the list goes on — we wanted to make shopping a little easier for you.

Below, find a roundup of men’s shorts that you can wear for Labor Day weekend and beyond.

Old Navy Khaki Shorts for Men

$from $6.97-$10

$15



These above-the-knee chino shorts are available in four colors, including sedona, blue, black and khaki. Sizing ranges from 28W to 54W, but quantities may very depending on the color. The shorts feature a 9-inch inseam, front and back pockets and a button closure with zip fly. For similar options, try the J. Crew Red Tech Shorts — starting at $19.50 in select colors , or these Vintage Shorts from Gap ($17 and up) .

H&M Relaxed Fit Belted Shorts

$8.99

$24.99

64% OFF



Keep it ultra casual in these H&M shorts, which are on sale for less than $10. Available in blue, black or dark turquoise tie-dye, the shorts have zippered side pockets and a zippered back pocket, a covered elastic waistband, grosgrain belt with plastic fastener and a mock fly.

Wrangler Authentics Men's Premium Twill Cargo Short

$from $26.28



Need more pockets? These cargo shorts are equipped with eight pockets: four cargo flap pockets, two slash pockets and two back flap pockets. In addition to the khaki color pictured above, these shorts come in six other colors, including midnight blue, camo and dark gray (sizes 32-54).

Polo Ralph Lauren Stretch Straight Fit Chino Short

$49.99

$79.50

37% OFF



Save $30 when you purchase these Ralph Lauren shorts in select colors. The chino shorts offer a stretch fit with an 8-inch inseam, plus two front pockets, two back buttoned pockets and a right hip coin pocket.

COOFANDY Men's Hawaiin Shirt Shorts Set

$from $27.99



Looking for a set? This best-selling shorts set is perfect for a tropical vacation, cruise, beach party, birthday party and more. It’s available in sizes S-3X Large and it comes in a ton of different colors. The set features a loose fit, button-down closure shirt and drawstring shorts.

Chubbies The Staples 4-Inch Shorts

$59.50



Who loves short shorts? The Staples shorts from Chubbies measure just four inches, but the inseam sizes go up to seven inches, and they come in a several different colors. For similar options, these striped shorts are on sale for $25 at Banana Republic . They’re available in sizes XS-XXL and in colors such as blue stripe, yellow stripe, tan, navy and white stripe, and white and navy stripe. Click here for more short, shorts.

Sonoma Goods For Life® 10-Inch Everyday Flat-Front Shorts

$16.99

$36

53% OFF



Going a little longer in length, these flat front shorts can be dressed down with a T-shirt or tank, or dressed up with a button-down shirt or sweater (if the weather permits). Choose from 10 different colors (blue, black, green, brown and khaki included) and sizes ranging from 28 to 42.