ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Duke, OK
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
NFL
Bleacher Report

SEC's Greg Sankey: Expanding CFP to 12 Teams Before 2026 'Won't Be Easy'

Now that we know the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, the biggest question becomes figuring out exactly when that will take effect. Speaking to reporters Saturday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said it "won't be easy" for the change to be implemented before the 2026 season. "If history's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Rowe
Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bleacher Report

Why C.J. Stroud Is 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect Entering College Season

Alabama's Bryce Young may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is clearly college football's best quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. History has showed that collegiate hardware doesn't automatically equate to future success. It's happened more often than not as of late, but the likes of Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield (so far) didn't translate to the professional game and serve as warnings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson's Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported $245M Broncos Contract

Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson has secured the bag from the Denver Broncos after reportedly agreeing to a long-term contract extension. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a five-year, $245 million deal that includes $165 million guaranteed. It keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Slurs#Racial Slur#Espn#Volleyball#Byu Fans#Rowe Richardson
Bleacher Report

Johnny Manziel Documentary Teased by Netflix in Twitter Video

Netflix strongly implied Friday that it has a documentary on former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in the works. In response to someone tweeting their belief that Manziel's appearance in the recent Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was a nod to a future Manziel documentary, Netflix tweeted the following video of Johnny Football preparing for a sit-down interview:
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders: Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis 'Way Bigger Than Football'

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders spoke out Friday about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Ahead of Jackson State's opening game of the 2022 season against Florida A&M on Sunday, Sanders said of the situation in Jackson: "We just hope we can afford to give the people an escape for the period of time ... so they can get their minds off the true issues at hand. It's a tremendous burden, but it's way bigger than football."
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy

Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Targeting 2023 Return After Surgery on Knee Injury

UFC champion Francis Ngannou is targeting a 2023 return after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee in March, he told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "I'm not very strong on that knee yet," Ngannou said Friday. "See how heavy I am. That's something I really have to consider—my weight and this division and how it is."
UFC
Bleacher Report

Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team with New Uniforms, Tickets to Opener

The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team Friday. ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:. The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony that it will wear a "Uvalde Strong" helmet decal for its Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Uvalde team will attend.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy