Bleacher Report
Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening. Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1
It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
NFL・
First Half Analysis: Ohio State Offense Limping Against Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly trying to play through an injury and the Buckeyes offense is out of sync in a tight game at the half.
Bleacher Report
Collin Sexton Rumors: Jazz Don't Plan to Flip Guard After Sign-and-Trade with Cavs
The Utah Jazz acquired point guard Collin Sexton in a sign-and-trade as part of the deal that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, and they reportedly plan to hold onto him. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast that while there was some speculation Utah...
Bleacher Report
SEC's Greg Sankey: Expanding CFP to 12 Teams Before 2026 'Won't Be Easy'
Now that we know the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, the biggest question becomes figuring out exactly when that will take effect. Speaking to reporters Saturday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said it "won't be easy" for the change to be implemented before the 2026 season. "If history's...
Bleacher Report
Iowa Survives South Dakota State's Upset Bid 7-3 Behind 2 Safeties in Bizarre Opener
Amid all the excitement around the country for the triumphant return of college football on Saturday was a game between South Dakota State and Iowa that set the sport back several decades. The Hawkeyes survived a disgusting display of offense with a 7-3 victory over the Jackrabbits, but no one...
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
Bleacher Report
Why C.J. Stroud Is 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect Entering College Season
Alabama's Bryce Young may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is clearly college football's best quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. History has showed that collegiate hardware doesn't automatically equate to future success. It's happened more often than not as of late, but the likes of Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield (so far) didn't translate to the professional game and serve as warnings.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson's Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported $245M Broncos Contract
Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson has secured the bag from the Denver Broncos after reportedly agreeing to a long-term contract extension. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a five-year, $245 million deal that includes $165 million guaranteed. It keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.
Bleacher Report
Georgia's Kirby Smart on Oregon HC Dan Lanning: 'He Knows We Have Better Players'
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was feeling good following his team's 49-3 victory over No. 11 Oregon in Saturday's season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Speaking to reporters after the game, Smart took a little dig at Oregon's roster while complimenting head coach Dan Lanning. "He's gonna do a really good...
Bleacher Report
Johnny Manziel Documentary Teased by Netflix in Twitter Video
Netflix strongly implied Friday that it has a documentary on former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in the works. In response to someone tweeting their belief that Manziel's appearance in the recent Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was a nod to a future Manziel documentary, Netflix tweeted the following video of Johnny Football preparing for a sit-down interview:
Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis 'Way Bigger Than Football'
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders spoke out Friday about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Ahead of Jackson State's opening game of the 2022 season against Florida A&M on Sunday, Sanders said of the situation in Jackson: "We just hope we can afford to give the people an escape for the period of time ... so they can get their minds off the true issues at hand. It's a tremendous burden, but it's way bigger than football."
Bleacher Report
Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy
Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
Bleacher Report
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bleacher Report
UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Targeting 2023 Return After Surgery on Knee Injury
UFC champion Francis Ngannou is targeting a 2023 return after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee in March, he told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "I'm not very strong on that knee yet," Ngannou said Friday. "See how heavy I am. That's something I really have to consider—my weight and this division and how it is."
UFC・
Bleacher Report
Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team with New Uniforms, Tickets to Opener
The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team Friday. ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:. The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony that it will wear a "Uvalde Strong" helmet decal for its Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Uvalde team will attend.
