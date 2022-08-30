Read full article on original website
Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Park Boulevard house fire under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
Where East Baton Rouge residents can register to vote during Voter Registration Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting a voter registration drive at several locations in the parish during Voter Registration Week. Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding residents in East Baton Rouge Parish to make sure they are registered to vote. The Registrar’s office will visit library branches during the week of Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 to help register residents to vote.
Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
Medical emergency to blame for vehicle hitting IHOP on Siegen Ln.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle struck the gas meter attached to the IHOP located at 6875 Siegen Ln. The accident happened on Friday morning and the St. George Fire Department reported no hazards because of this accident. SGFD said the cause of this crash was a medical...
Capitol Park Museum opening exhibit on Washington Mardi Gras Ball
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol Park Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit featuring one of the biggest parties in the nation’s capital — the Washington Mardi Gras Ball. The exhibit called Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball is set to debut...
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Donate blood, receive mystery gift in New Roads
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Those who donate blood at Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce’s blood drive will receive a mystery gift. Donors can receive free pizza or ice cream vouchers, t-shirts, or gift cards when they give blood at The Blood Center Bus in New Roads. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. The mobile blood drive will be located at 211 West Main Street.
Want to enjoy a safe Labor Day weekend? Review these safety reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Labor Day weekend, thousands of Americans are expected to take to local stores in search of specials and an average of 2.6 million passengers are likely to depart from U.S. airports on both Saturday and Sunday, according to a Washington Post report. As...
LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
LPSO increases patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) will be increasing patrols over the Labor Day weekend. The sheriff’s office has partnered with other local law enforcement agencies in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Law enforcement will be at checkpoints in the parish to protect citizens from drunk drivers. Information on the checkpoints was not released.
BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
LSU Police to host September self-defense class for women
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2021, numerous families across East Baton Rouge grieved as the city experienced a total of 170 homicides. This year, violent crime is still a concern, which leads many to wonder what steps they can take to protect themselves. Local law enforcement agencies frequently...
St George FD responds to vehicle fires on I-10 West and L’Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department was busy on Wednesday, August 31. At approximately 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene of truck fire on I-10 West near the Siegen Ln. exit. SFGD said the fire started in the engine and firefighters were able...
Woman who lost fiance to drunk driving speaks out, law enforcement increase patrols for Labor Day weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Labor Day weekend, and one woman who lost her fiance to drunk driving is speaking out. Shelby Strong lost her fiancé and the father of her child three years ago. Labor Day Weekend...
Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
