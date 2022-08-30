ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
brproud.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
brproud.com

Park Boulevard house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Where East Baton Rouge residents can register to vote during Voter Registration Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting a voter registration drive at several locations in the parish during Voter Registration Week. Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding residents in East Baton Rouge Parish to make sure they are registered to vote. The Registrar’s office will visit library branches during the week of Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 to help register residents to vote.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capitol Park Museum opening exhibit on Washington Mardi Gras Ball

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol Park Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit featuring one of the biggest parties in the nation’s capital — the Washington Mardi Gras Ball. The exhibit called Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball is set to debut...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bootcamp#Blight#Private Property#American#Broome
brproud.com

Donate blood, receive mystery gift in New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Those who donate blood at Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce’s blood drive will receive a mystery gift. Donors can receive free pizza or ice cream vouchers, t-shirts, or gift cards when they give blood at The Blood Center Bus in New Roads. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. The mobile blood drive will be located at 211 West Main Street.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

LPSO increases patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) will be increasing patrols over the Labor Day weekend. The sheriff’s office has partnered with other local law enforcement agencies in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Law enforcement will be at checkpoints in the parish to protect citizens from drunk drivers. Information on the checkpoints was not released.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Police to host September self-defense class for women

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2021, numerous families across East Baton Rouge grieved as the city experienced a total of 170 homicides. This year, violent crime is still a concern, which leads many to wonder what steps they can take to protect themselves. Local law enforcement agencies frequently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DCFS approved to recieve supplemental benefits for September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to issue supplemental SNAP benefits for September. SNAP emergency allotments are called supplements. DCFS says the supplemental SNAP benefits are in response to the pandemic. SNAP recipients not already at their max...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy