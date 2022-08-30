ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Coastal libraries celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month

September has rolled in and that means it is Library Card Sign-up Month. The designation of this celebration began in 1987 as an opportunity for people to get involved with local libraries and to utilize all they have to offer. The process of getting a card along the Coast is...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail

Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison Central High School alum wins NASA award

A Harrison Central High School alum returned to his alma mater after receiving a once-in-a-lifetime NASA award. Chris Ladner was awarded the Space Flight Awareness Honoree Award for his work on the R-S 25 Program at Aero Jet Rocket Dyne. He received this award for his work in resolving numerous...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ocean Springs, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Government
wxxv25.com

Newk’s raising money for ovarian cancer research

Throughout September, each of Newk’s 100-plus restaurants nationwide will turn teal, the signature color of the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Newk’s in Gulfport is all set with teal signage, collectable cups, donation ribbons, and more to get the fundraiser started. Lori Newcomb, founder of Newk’s Cares and wife...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

High School Football: Gautier Gators vs. Pascagoula Panthers

Starting week two of Friday Night Showcase with one of the best rivalries in all of South Mississippi and they say in order for it to be a rivalry, both teams have to win, and not too long ago, Pascagoula beat Gautier ten years in a row. But the Singing...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Motivational speaker encourages kids to never give up

Dr. Tyler Sexton, medical director of Singing River Pediatrics and motivational speaker, spoke to students at Bayou View Middle School and Gulfport Central Middle School today. He talked about achieving goals, regardless of your situation in life. Dr. Sexton was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant and was told...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy