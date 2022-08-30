Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Coastal libraries celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month
September has rolled in and that means it is Library Card Sign-up Month. The designation of this celebration began in 1987 as an opportunity for people to get involved with local libraries and to utilize all they have to offer. The process of getting a card along the Coast is...
wxxv25.com
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
wxxv25.com
New Orleans man charged with aggravated DUI in Hancock County
A New Orleans man is in the Hancock County jail, charged with aggravated DUI. 51-year-old Rodney Darnell Mars was arrested August 30 by Bay St. Louis Police and taken to Hancock County jail. His bond was set at $500,000. He has a court date set for September 16. The charge...
wxxv25.com
Harrison Central High School alum wins NASA award
A Harrison Central High School alum returned to his alma mater after receiving a once-in-a-lifetime NASA award. Chris Ladner was awarded the Space Flight Awareness Honoree Award for his work on the R-S 25 Program at Aero Jet Rocket Dyne. He received this award for his work in resolving numerous...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Newk’s raising money for ovarian cancer research
Throughout September, each of Newk’s 100-plus restaurants nationwide will turn teal, the signature color of the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Newk’s in Gulfport is all set with teal signage, collectable cups, donation ribbons, and more to get the fundraiser started. Lori Newcomb, founder of Newk’s Cares and wife...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Gulfport Admirals vs. Escambia Gators
Admirals win 26-15. Here are some more scores from around the Gulf Coast:
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Gautier Gators vs. Pascagoula Panthers
Starting week two of Friday Night Showcase with one of the best rivalries in all of South Mississippi and they say in order for it to be a rivalry, both teams have to win, and not too long ago, Pascagoula beat Gautier ten years in a row. But the Singing...
wxxv25.com
Motivational speaker encourages kids to never give up
Dr. Tyler Sexton, medical director of Singing River Pediatrics and motivational speaker, spoke to students at Bayou View Middle School and Gulfport Central Middle School today. He talked about achieving goals, regardless of your situation in life. Dr. Sexton was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant and was told...
Comments / 0