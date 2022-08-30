After nearly a decade of selling at street festivals, and two successful years as an online business, Isasuma officially opened as a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Downtown Easton in February 2022. “After participating in Easton’s Winter Village in 2020 and 2021, we knew we were ready to take a step forward and open our very first store,” says director Andrea Rincon. “We wanted to let our close community be part of our mission of supporting small artisans and indigenous communities in Latin America.” The shop’s most popular pieces are the world-renowned Wayuu bags from Colombia. “Ever since we went to the desert of La Guajira, Colombia, we fell in love with the Wayuu indigenous tribe and their amazing skills as weavers. They are the masters behind the famous Wayuu mochila bag, a crochet bag with centuries of meaning and symbolism. Crocheting is the engine in the life, culture and economic fulfillment of this community.” Isasuma also carries a variety of accessories made by the Wayuu, Kuna and Emberá tribes from South America. Everything is ethically sourced, handmade and one of a kind.

