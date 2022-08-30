Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Easton Garlic Fest 2022 brings the stink for 19th year to downtown Easton – Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2
Easton Garlic Fest – 19th annual festival celebrating all things garlic. Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2 – 10 am – 6 pm. A family-friendly event that is free to attend. Highlights include:. Over 100 vendors, including merchandise and crafters, prepared foods, packaged foods, garlic vendors,...
Restaurants gear up for 'Taste of Hamburg-er Festival'
HAMBURG, Pa. — The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg will take place Saturday. The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger-eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors travel from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tours concert in Bethlehem, PA Nov 18, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour pre-sale password: This is your best chance to order tickets for YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour before anyone else!. You don’t want to miss YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour’s concert in Bethlehem, PA...
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Winning $1.3 Million Match 6 Ticket Sold In Bucks County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Bucks County. The Match 6 ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing was sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 7-9-15-30-35-43. The retailer will receive a...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
New free Community Day at the Easton Cemetery on 9/17 promises connection, recreation, food, relaxation, history, nature
EASTON, Pa. – A new Community Day at the Easton Cemetery looks to bring the city’s residents together on September 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a day of fun, recreation, history, food and neighborly connection. The free event (thehistoriceastoncemetery.org/upcoming-events), organized by Friends of the...
Shop Ethically Sourced, Handmade, One-of-a-Kind Items at Isasuma in Easton
After nearly a decade of selling at street festivals, and two successful years as an online business, Isasuma officially opened as a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Downtown Easton in February 2022. “After participating in Easton’s Winter Village in 2020 and 2021, we knew we were ready to take a step forward and open our very first store,” says director Andrea Rincon. “We wanted to let our close community be part of our mission of supporting small artisans and indigenous communities in Latin America.” The shop’s most popular pieces are the world-renowned Wayuu bags from Colombia. “Ever since we went to the desert of La Guajira, Colombia, we fell in love with the Wayuu indigenous tribe and their amazing skills as weavers. They are the masters behind the famous Wayuu mochila bag, a crochet bag with centuries of meaning and symbolism. Crocheting is the engine in the life, culture and economic fulfillment of this community.” Isasuma also carries a variety of accessories made by the Wayuu, Kuna and Emberá tribes from South America. Everything is ethically sourced, handmade and one of a kind.
New glamping opportunity opens in Albrightsville
Camptel in Albrightsville has opened, offering an opportunity for “glamping” in the Poconos. “Glamping” is camping with modern luxuries, with shipping containers that have been turned into little “homes,” ranging from 19 feet to 42 feet. Owners Joanne and Doug Colkilt began buying shipping containers in Florida to provide affordable housing and homes for the homeless.
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
An overabundance of kittens at AWSOM need homes
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in the Poconos is putting out a call, for kitten adoptions, as it’s building is filled with more than 200 feline friends. A newborn stray kitten in critical condition was dropped off at AWSOM animal welfare society in Stroudsburg. The kitten, now one of more than 200 […]
Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Bucks County
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at a store in Bucks County. Video above: Five things to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 7-9-15-30-35-43, from the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing. The Fine Wine &...
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
Oy Vey! Doylestown’s First Jewish Deli Closes Just Days After Grand Opening
Matsah Balls Deli — Doylestown's first — was closed almost immediately, owning to a rent dispute. The first ever Jewish restaurant and delicatessen in Doylestown closed its doors just days after celebrating its grand opening. Ed Doyle wrote about the sudden closure for TAP Into Doylestown. Matzah Balls,...
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Quarryville sold a $1 million winning Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill...
