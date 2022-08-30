ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Restaurants gear up for 'Taste of Hamburg-er Festival'

HAMBURG, Pa. — The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg will take place Saturday. The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger-eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors travel from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
Shop Ethically Sourced, Handmade, One-of-a-Kind Items at Isasuma in Easton

After nearly a decade of selling at street festivals, and two successful years as an online business, Isasuma officially opened as a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Downtown Easton in February 2022. “After participating in Easton’s Winter Village in 2020 and 2021, we knew we were ready to take a step forward and open our very first store,” says director Andrea Rincon. “We wanted to let our close community be part of our mission of supporting small artisans and indigenous communities in Latin America.” The shop’s most popular pieces are the world-renowned Wayuu bags from Colombia. “Ever since we went to the desert of La Guajira, Colombia, we fell in love with the Wayuu indigenous tribe and their amazing skills as weavers. They are the masters behind the famous Wayuu mochila bag, a crochet bag with centuries of meaning and symbolism. Crocheting is the engine in the life, culture and economic fulfillment of this community.” Isasuma also carries a variety of accessories made by the Wayuu, Kuna and Emberá tribes from South America. Everything is ethically sourced, handmade and one of a kind.
New glamping opportunity opens in Albrightsville

Camptel in Albrightsville has opened, offering an opportunity for “glamping” in the Poconos. “Glamping” is camping with modern luxuries, with shipping containers that have been turned into little “homes,” ranging from 19 feet to 42 feet. Owners Joanne and Doug Colkilt began buying shipping containers in Florida to provide affordable housing and homes for the homeless.
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair

COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
An overabundance of kittens at AWSOM need homes

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in the Poconos is putting out a call, for kitten adoptions, as it’s building is filled with more than 200 feline friends. A newborn stray kitten in critical condition was dropped off at AWSOM animal welfare society in Stroudsburg. The kitten, now one of more than 200 […]
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Quarryville sold a $1 million winning Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

