Tewksbury, MA

Residents of Tewksbury neighborhood told to evacuate following ammonia leak

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xu5v0_0hbPOUYI00

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Evacuations are underway in a Tewksbury neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon due to an ongoing situation involving an ammonia leak that has resulted in a large emergency response.

In a Facebook post, Tewksbury police warned, “There is a hazardous condition at 20 Carter Street.”

The leak has been contained but police are asking all residents in the area of the Breakaway Ice Center or “down wind” from the arena to evacuate.

“Safe distance for evacuation would be beyond the Market Basket warehouse. Those north of the location are asked to head west toward Lancaster,” police said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “Anhydrous ammonia is a toxic gas recognizable by its pungent odor. Anhydrous ammonia compressed into a liquid form is commonly used in mechanical refrigeration systems for indoor ice rinks and other facilities. It becomes a gas when released into the ambient air.”

Ammonia is a severe irritant to the eyes, nose, and throat. Exposure can cause headaches, coughing, difficulty breathing, and impaired vision. Prolonged exposure to high concentrations of ammonia can lead to asthma, blindness, and pulmonary edema. Skin contact with liquid ammonia can cause burns, blisters, and frostbite.

Anyone who is unable to evacuate is urged to contact Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

