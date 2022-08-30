ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two Former Knicks on Decade's Most Underrated Players List

By Zach Dimmitt
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oZGM_0hbPORu700

Bleacher Report recently revealed a list of the most underrated NBA players from the past 10 years.

The New York Knicks have made the postseason only twice in the last decade. Along the way, they've had some journeyman role players suit up for them, many of whom have quickly become forgotten in the midst of major roster turnover through the years.

But there are certain names who have stood out well in their not-so-sexy roles in a city where flashiness goes a long way.

Bleacher Report recently revealed a list of the most underrated NBA players from the past 10 years and included two former Knicks amongst the 10-man compilation.

The list did not have the players in any particular ranking, but here are the former Knicks listed:

- Danilo Gallinari, 2008-11

While it's been over a decade since Gallinari played for the Knicks, he got his start in New York after the team selected him with the sixth overall pick in 2008. He's developed into one of the league's most reliable scoring and shooting presences since then.

In two-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks (traded to the Denver Nuggets at the 2011 deadline in the deal that brought Carmelo Anthony to New York), Gallinari averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while playing 30.8 minutes per game.

Aside from his rookie season in New York where he averaged just 6.1 points and played in 28 games, Gallinari has never averaged less than 11 points per game at any point in his 14-year career.

- Enes Freedom, 2017-19

He was Enes Kanter when he played for one-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks, but the last name was hardly a concern for a guy that was posting some big numbers during his time in New York.

Freedom, who has been one of the most underrated rebounders in the league in recent memory, totaled four 20-20 games in his brief career with the Knicks.

This included a dominant performance on Christmas Day 2017, where Freedom had 31 points and 22 rebounds, but the Knicks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 14 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 115 career games with the Knicks.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith was asked if he had been blackballed by the NBA (his answer was yes). Smith most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Bleacher Report#The New York Knicks#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
302
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy