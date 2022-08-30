Two Former Knicks on Decade's Most Underrated Players List

Bleacher Report recently revealed a list of the most underrated NBA players from the past 10 years.

The New York Knicks have made the postseason only twice in the last decade. Along the way, they've had some journeyman role players suit up for them, many of whom have quickly become forgotten in the midst of major roster turnover through the years.

But there are certain names who have stood out well in their not-so-sexy roles in a city where flashiness goes a long way.

Bleacher Report recently revealed a list of the most underrated NBA players from the past 10 years and included two former Knicks amongst the 10-man compilation.

The list did not have the players in any particular ranking, but here are the former Knicks listed:

- Danilo Gallinari, 2008-11

While it's been over a decade since Gallinari played for the Knicks, he got his start in New York after the team selected him with the sixth overall pick in 2008. He's developed into one of the league's most reliable scoring and shooting presences since then.

In two-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks (traded to the Denver Nuggets at the 2011 deadline in the deal that brought Carmelo Anthony to New York), Gallinari averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while playing 30.8 minutes per game.

Aside from his rookie season in New York where he averaged just 6.1 points and played in 28 games, Gallinari has never averaged less than 11 points per game at any point in his 14-year career.

- Enes Freedom, 2017-19

He was Enes Kanter when he played for one-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks, but the last name was hardly a concern for a guy that was posting some big numbers during his time in New York.

Freedom, who has been one of the most underrated rebounders in the league in recent memory, totaled four 20-20 games in his brief career with the Knicks.

This included a dominant performance on Christmas Day 2017, where Freedom had 31 points and 22 rebounds, but the Knicks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 14 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 115 career games with the Knicks.

