Daryl Sabara first stole fans' hearts with his role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, but he might have just crushed them with his new TikTok video. In the clip posted to his account on Tuesday, the actor, now 30, followed a trend that uses the "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to describe three different sounds, one of which isn't so pleasing to hear.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO