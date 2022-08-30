ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Parade

'Spy Kids' Actor Disappoints Fans By Trashing Movie in TikTok Trend

Daryl Sabara first stole fans' hearts with his role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, but he might have just crushed them with his new TikTok video. In the clip posted to his account on Tuesday, the actor, now 30, followed a trend that uses the "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to describe three different sounds, one of which isn't so pleasing to hear.
Parade

Mom's Sarcastic 'Back to School' Sign Goes Viral

Now that back-to-school season is fully upon us, one mother has a message for other parents also bracing for the inevitable chaos of the behind-the-scenes preparation. In a now-viral Instagram post shared on Aug. 31, Jeni Bukolt celebrated children's return to classrooms all over the nation by honoring their parents and caregivers with a satirical selfie and an important note.
Parade

Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'

Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
Parade

Barbie Debuts Gloria Estefan Collectors Doll for Singer's 65th Birthday

Gloria Estefan just got the best birthday present ever. Earlier today, it was announced that the seven-time Grammy winner would receive her very own Barbie doll. The custom Mattel creation was modeled after Estefan's likeness, and the doll's accessories are said to be inspired by the singer's Cuban-American heritage. While...
Parade

Reba McEntire Shares Chilling Warning in New Trailer for 'Big Sky' Season 3

Reba McEntire seems to be entering her villain-era in the latest for Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And deadly the trails are as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) are sent to look into the disappearance of a backpacker. The case leads them to Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking business run by Sunny and Buck Barnes, played by the country music legend and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.
Parade

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Shares Family Photo Celebrating Brother's Pilot Achievement

Former Bachelor star Peter Weber was ever the supportive brother in his latest Instagram post, which he made in honor of Jack Weber's new job as a pilot for United Airlines. Peter, 31—who began working for United Airlines in May 2021—celebrated his brother's accomplishment in a sweet family photo featuring their mother, Barbara Weber, and father, Peter Weber, who also flew United Airlines planes for 37 years.
Parade

14 Things to Watch Sept. 2 - 9

Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 2 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Parade

Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office

Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Parade

The Internet's Best Parodies of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Cover

It's been almost a week since Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album Midnights (re-recordings aside) at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022. Since then, she's released several limited edition alternative covers, and the internet—including a number of brands and celebs—has put forth a slew of creative parodies.
Parade

Justin Timberlake Teases New Sound in Collaboration With Romeo Santos

The king of bachata meets the prince of pop. Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake are giving fans yet another sneak peek at their upcoming collaboration titled "Sin Fin (Endless)." The duo joined forces on the sensual ballad and are set to drop the official music video on Thursday, Sept. 1,...
Parade

Victor Garber Takes Fans Through Vocal Warmup on Set of 'Family Law'

Victor Garber is giving his fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes before he begins filming for the show Family Law. The Canadian actor, 73—who stars in the popular series on The CW—shared a clip of the vocal warmups he does while prepping to go on set in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, Sept. 2.
Parade

Parade

