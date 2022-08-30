Read full article on original website
Fans React to Hilarious TikTok of Robert Pattinson's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Turning Down a Man
Suki Waterhouse is an English model, actress and singer. She also happens to be dating everyone's teenage dream, Robert Pattinson, but one poor soul still had to shoot his shot. Waterhouse shared a video on her TikTok of her persistent suitor, who seemed to have caught sight of Waterhouse and...
John Travolta Shows Off Son's Parkour Skills in Incredible Instagram Video
The Grease star, 68, couldn't help but beam over his 11-year-old son Ben, who appeared to have some impressive parkour skills in a new video. The video, posted to Instagram on Aug. 31, showed Ben honing his athletic skills while climbing, swinging and jumping on various courses at what looked to be an indoor adventure gym.
Popular TikToker Kicks Chad Kroeger Out of Nickelback in Hilarious Video
One popular TikToker is having quite an adventure with her favorite band, Nickelback. Kris Collins, otherwise known as @kallmekris, first caught the attention of lead singer Chad Kroeger earlier this week when she posted a video that followed a popular TikTok trend in which someone pretends not to like a person or thing and then quickly shifts gears.
'Spy Kids' Actor Disappoints Fans By Trashing Movie in TikTok Trend
Daryl Sabara first stole fans' hearts with his role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, but he might have just crushed them with his new TikTok video. In the clip posted to his account on Tuesday, the actor, now 30, followed a trend that uses the "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to describe three different sounds, one of which isn't so pleasing to hear.
Mom's Sarcastic 'Back to School' Sign Goes Viral
Now that back-to-school season is fully upon us, one mother has a message for other parents also bracing for the inevitable chaos of the behind-the-scenes preparation. In a now-viral Instagram post shared on Aug. 31, Jeni Bukolt celebrated children's return to classrooms all over the nation by honoring their parents and caregivers with a satirical selfie and an important note.
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'
Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
Jordan Fisher Wasn't a 'Gilmore Girls' Fan, But His Wife Sure Is
Jordan Fisher, of Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between fame, didn't grow up geeking out about Gilmore Girls, but someone else he knows did: his wife, Ellie Woods. "I wasn't a big. fan," he admitted to Parade in a recent interview. "But my wife was and...
Barbie Debuts Gloria Estefan Collectors Doll for Singer's 65th Birthday
Gloria Estefan just got the best birthday present ever. Earlier today, it was announced that the seven-time Grammy winner would receive her very own Barbie doll. The custom Mattel creation was modeled after Estefan's likeness, and the doll's accessories are said to be inspired by the singer's Cuban-American heritage. While...
Reba McEntire Shares Chilling Warning in New Trailer for 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire seems to be entering her villain-era in the latest for Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And deadly the trails are as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) are sent to look into the disappearance of a backpacker. The case leads them to Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking business run by Sunny and Buck Barnes, played by the country music legend and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.
Selena Gomez Celebrates Rare Beauty's 2nd Birthday With Heartfelt Message on Instagram
Selena Gomez is celebrating a major milestone with her makeup company, Rare Beauty. Today, Sept. 3, marks its second anniversary. "@RareBeauty turns 2 today!" the actress, 30, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a series of images and videos throughout her time as founder of the inclusive beauty brand. "I'm honored...
Taylor Swift Reveals New ‘Midnights’ Covers With Popular TikTok Audio
Taylor Swift has announced three new limited edition covers and colors for her upcoming album, Midnights, with the help of a popular TikTok audio. The clip starts with a striped patterned background and a disembodied voice saying, "And, there we go… did you need something?" At this point, Swift...
'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Shares Family Photo Celebrating Brother's Pilot Achievement
Former Bachelor star Peter Weber was ever the supportive brother in his latest Instagram post, which he made in honor of Jack Weber's new job as a pilot for United Airlines. Peter, 31—who began working for United Airlines in May 2021—celebrated his brother's accomplishment in a sweet family photo featuring their mother, Barbara Weber, and father, Peter Weber, who also flew United Airlines planes for 37 years.
14 Things to Watch Sept. 2 - 9
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 2 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office
Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
LeAnn Rimes Reveals How She Celebrated Her 40th Birthday in Instagram Video
LeAnn Rimes welcomed her 40th birthday with stunning scenery, plenty of baked goods and her loved ones by her side. The country singer celebrated the milestone birthday on Sunday, Aug. 28, but she was so tuned into the celebrations, she didn’t share any updates on social media until a few days later.
Exclusive: Jordan Fisher on Changing the Face of Gaming and Searching for Authenticity
Jordan Fisher wears many hats—from Broadway star (you may remember him from Hamilton or Dear Evan Hansen) to gamer to ice cream lover to, perhaps most recently, dad, but those roles are far from all-encompassing. Still, the latter is surely his favorite. When Fisher sat down to speak with...
The Internet's Best Parodies of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Cover
It's been almost a week since Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album Midnights (re-recordings aside) at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022. Since then, she's released several limited edition alternative covers, and the internet—including a number of brands and celebs—has put forth a slew of creative parodies.
Justin Timberlake Teases New Sound in Collaboration With Romeo Santos
The king of bachata meets the prince of pop. Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake are giving fans yet another sneak peek at their upcoming collaboration titled "Sin Fin (Endless)." The duo joined forces on the sensual ballad and are set to drop the official music video on Thursday, Sept. 1,...
Victor Garber Takes Fans Through Vocal Warmup on Set of 'Family Law'
Victor Garber is giving his fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes before he begins filming for the show Family Law. The Canadian actor, 73—who stars in the popular series on The CW—shared a clip of the vocal warmups he does while prepping to go on set in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, Sept. 2.
