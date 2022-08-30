ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Raheem Sterling Gives Chelsea 1-0 Lead At Southampton

Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Raheem Sterling has scored against Southampton to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Raheem Sterling netted in the 23rd minute of the game following a spell of dominance from the Blues.

It is the England international's third goal for Chelsea since he joined from Manchester City in the summer in a deal reportedly worth £47.5 million.

The game is currently taking place and is available to watch on BT Sport. It is one of four Premier League games taking place tonight.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It was not the prettiest goal the 27-year-old will ever score but he got in the position and took the opportunity well.

Mason Mount played the ball across, and despite a bad touch, Sterling found some luck, firing low under goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu .

The former Manchester City forward looks to have now found his feet at the west London club. Fans will hope that he will keep up this good goalscoring form.

Watch the goal here:

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella,

Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Southampton Team

Gavin Bazunu,

Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud,

James Ward-Prowse, Roméo Lavia,

Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi,

Che Adams.

