Montgomery County, PA

Memorials to be held for pregnant Montco teacher killed in crash

By Jim Melwert
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Authorities in Hatfield are reminding residents to expect traffic delays around Lansdale Presbyterian Church this week, where services for a 31-year-old pregnant woman who was killed in a crash last week in Montgomery County will be held.

Kellie Adams was killed on South Park Avenue in Lower Providence last Thursday. She was pregnant, and her daughter Emersyn Grace was stillborn following the crash.

Adams was driving a 2021 Chevy Tahoe and collided head-on with a 2003 Ford F650 dump truck. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and will likely take weeks.

Cottage Seven Academy in Phoenixville said Adams served for years as a teacher. She was also a member of the Towamencin Fire Company Auxiliary.

Jason Adams, her husband of eight years, is a firefighter in Upper Providence. He had been deployed from August 2021-January 2022, according to the Upper Providence Township Fire and Emergency Services .

Kellie Adams is also survived by her 2- and 5-year-old sons and her parents.

Services will be held at Lansdale Presbyterian Church on Oak Park Road in Hatfield on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9-10:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Hatfield police say there will be fire trucks and police cars parked around the church, with a procession leaving the church Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

Lisa Trotto
4d ago

My condolences to her family and friends, such a tragic loss of this woman and her unborn baby.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia, PA
