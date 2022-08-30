ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana High School Football Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Center Grove (17) 2-0 358 1

2. Brownsburg (1) 2-0 326 3

3. Indpls Cathedral - 1-1 246 2

4. Hamilton Southeastern - 2-0 226 5

5. Warren Central - 1-1 156 6

6. Indpls Ben Davis - 1-1 136 9

7. Carmel - 0-2 114 4

(tie) Westfield - 1-1 114 8

9. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 2-0 84 10

10. Penn - 2-0 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 44. Warsaw 40. Fishers 36. Elkhart 22. Crown Point 10. Noblesville 10. Lawrence North 6. Homestead 4.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Merrillville (15) 2-0 354 1

2. Whiteland (2) 2-0 318 3

3. Mishawaka (1) 2-0 288 5

4. Ft. Wayne Snider - 1-1 192 4

5. Decatur Central - 1-1 186 2

6. Franklin - 2-0 172 NR

7. Valparaiso - 1-1 124 NR

8. Ft. Wayne North - 1-1 92 NR

9. Castle - 1-1 76 7

10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 1-1 64 6

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 56. Chesterton 20. Columbus East 12. Terre Haute South 6. Michigan City 6. Concord 4. Ev. North 4. Bloomington South 4. Bloomington North 2.

Sports

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. New Palestine (16) 2-0 354 1

2. Indpls Roncalli (2) 2-0 320 2

3. Mooresville - 2-0 270 3

4. E. Central - 2-0 240 4

5. New Prairie - 2-0 152 7

6. Kokomo - 2-0 140 9

7. NorthWood - 2-0 132 10

8. Indpls Brebeuf - 1-1 130 8

9. Martinsville - 2-0 54 NR

10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 0-2 46 6

Others receiving votes: Jasper 34. Ev. Reitz 30. Northview 30. Greenfield 26. Logansport 14. Northridge 6. Hobart 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Chatard (17) 2-0 358 1

2. W. Lafayette (1) 2-0 318 2

3. Gibson Southern - 2-0 274 3

4. Western Boone - 2-0 196 5

5. Guerin Catholic - 2-0 160 7

6. Norwell - 2-0 154 6

7. Heritage Hills - 2-0 118 8

8. Mishawaka Marian - 1-1 78 9

9. Tri-West - 1-1 62 4

10. Delta - 2-0 58 10

Others receiving votes: Charlestown 46. Hanover Central 34. Oak Hill 28. Lawrenceburg 28. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Owen Valley 20. Centerville 10. Heritage 8. Fairfield 6. Glenn 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Ev. Mater Dei (16) 2-0 352 1

2. Eastbrook (2) 2-0 290 2

3. Linton - 2-0 270 4

4. Indpls Scecina - 2-0 234 7

5. Andrean - 0-2 182 3

6. Heritage Christian - 2-0 168 8

7. Triton Central - 2-0 122 9

8. Ft. Wayne Luers - 1-1 100 10

9. LaVille - 2-0 92 NR

10. Lafayette Catholic - 1-1 62 5

Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Eastside 42. Cass 10. Alexandria 2. Brownstown 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (16) 2-0 336 1

2. Adams Central (1) 2-0 304 2

3. S. Adams - 2-0 256 3

4. N. Judson - 2-0 210 4

5. Indpls Park Tudor - 2-0 174 6

6. Monroe Central - 2-0 170 5

7. Tri - 2-0 120 8

8. N. Decatur - 2-0 112 9

9. Carroll (Flora) - 2-0 64 NR

(tie) Springs Valley - 2-0 64 10

Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 20. Covenant Christian 20. Sheridan 16. Providence 2. Clinton Prairie 2.

———

