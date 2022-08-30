ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points

1. Mukwonago (6) 2-0 69

2. Kimberly (1) 2-0 57

3. Waunakee - 2-0 44

4. Muskego - 2-0 41

5. Bay Port - 2-0 37

6. Neenah - 2-0 21

(tie) Hartland Arrowhead - 2-0 21

8. Franklin - 1-1 16

9. Brookfield Central - 2-0 13

10. Homestead - 1-1 12

Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7. Fond du Lac. Oak Creek 7. Sussex Hamilton 7. New Richmond 6. Madison Memorial 6. Sun Prairie West 6. Sun Prairie East 6. West De Pere 4. River Falls 4.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points

1. Catholic Memorial (6) 2-0 66

2. Monroe - 2-0 51

3. Rice Lake - 2-0 47

4. Ellsworth - 1-1 28

(tie) Freedom - 2-0 28

6. Columbus - 2-0 27

7. Mayville - 2-0 24

8. Pewaukee (1) 1-1 22

9. Edgewood - 2-0 21

10. Racine St. Catherine's - 2-0 11

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 9. New Berlin Eisenhower 9. Fox Valley Lutheran 8. Lakeland 7. Northwestern 6. Brodhead/Juda 5. St. Croix Central 5. Kewaskum 4. Lake Mills 3. Grafton 2. Lodi 2.

Sports

Small Division

School FPV Record Points

1. St. Mary's Springs (3) 2-0 61

2. Aquinas (4) 2-0 57

3. Regis - 2-0 48

4. Edgar - 2-0 34

5. Coleman - 2-0 24

6. Colby - 2-0 22

(tie) Mondovi - 2-0 22

8. Black Hawk8Warren IL - 2-0 21

9. Darlington - 1-1 19

10. Bangor - 2-0 18

Others receiving votes: Reedsville 16. Cashton 16. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Auburndale 6. Shiocton 5. Markesan 5. Potosi-Cassville 1. Manawa Little Wolf 1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

CT Lottery

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Friday:. (ten, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one) (one, three, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine) (one, twelve, seventeen, twenty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fourteen) Mega Millions. 39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2. (thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot:...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
City
Grafton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Rice Lake, WI
City
Lodi, WI
City
Mondovi, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Lake Mills, WI
City
Auburndale, WI
City
Fox Lake, WI
City
Mukwonago, WI
City
Muskego, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Colby, WI
City
Ellsworth, WI
City
Cashton, WI
City
Columbus, WI
City
Mayville, WI
City
River Falls, WI
City
Monroe, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
Person
St. Mary
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
moneyinc.com

The 10 Richest People in Wisconsin in 2022

Wisconsin is ranked as the 25th largest state in the U.S. It lies at the center of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Lake Superior. The main economic activities in the state are tourism, manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. Agriculture is the most prioritized activity, with more focus on dairy farming. According to Census Bureau, the state is dominated by whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and Native Americans in that order. The state’s dominant language is English. Wisconsin is famous for its Native American culture, which is demonstrated in the various museums in the state. With all these features, Wisconsin is one of the states in the U.S whose top 10 richest people are all billionaires. We will have a summary of them as per the latest ranking sources.
WISCONSIN STATE
WCIA

Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Neenah 2#Franklin 1 1 16 9#Sun Prairie East 6#Lakeside Lutheran#New Berlin Eisenhower#Fox Valley#Brodhead Juda 5#St Croix Central 5
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Ohtani reaches 400 MLB strikeouts, Angels beat Astros in 12

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — After eight strong innings from Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night, the last thing Matt Duffy and the Los Angeles Angels wanted was to make sure that effort was in vain. Thanks to Duffy, it wasn’t. Duffy’s bloop single in the 12th inning drove in Taylor Ward with the winning run as the Angels rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Earlier in the game, Ohtani reached 400 major league strikeouts. The Japanese two-way phenom threw a season-high 111 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out five. It was the fourth time in the majors — and second this year — he has gone eight innings.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy