The Trailer For Festival Favorite ‘Nanny’ Is Giving Us Chills!

By Janeé Bolden
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

We’ve got chills watching the new trailer for festival favorite Nanny.

Source: Courtesy Prime Video / Prime Video

We’re not going to be able to watch this one alone or in the dark. Anna Diop stars in the new psychological thriller Nanny , written and directed by Nikyatu Jusu, coming to theaters November 23 and Prime Video December 16.

Source: Courtesy Prime Video / Prime Video

Check out the trailer below:

Scary right? We’re excited to see that Sinqua Walls is part of the cast as well.

Source: Courtesy Prime Video / Prime Video

Here’s more about Nanny :

In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City. Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.

Nanny is 98 minutes and Rated R

Source: Courtesy Prime Video / Prime Video

Nanny stars Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker and Leslie Uggam

Produced By Nikkia Moulterie and Daniela Taplin Lundberg
Executive Produced By Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jason Blum, Rebecca Cammarata, Bill Benenson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Laurie Benenson, Grace Lay, Sumalee Montano, Nikyatu Jusu, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold

Use the #NannyFilm to keep up on social media.

Are psychological films your thing? Or do you prefer gory horror films? We’re guessing this is definitely a good one because it won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

