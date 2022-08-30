Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives arrest chiropractor suspected of sexual assault

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday were seeking help from the public after they arrested a chiropractor suspected of sexual assaulting a woman.

Michael Jimenez Ruiz, 55, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of sexual assault by use of force and sexual battery, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release.

Ruiz was released Monday from the Sacramento County Jail after posting $170,000 bail. Ruiz was scheduled to appear for his arraignment hearing Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Prosecutors have charged Ruiz with two felony charges and a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed last week by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged crimes reportedly occurred March 18 with one victim.

Ruiz faces felony charges of sexual assault and sexual battery, alleging Ruiz assaulted the woman against her will. Prosecutors alleged the victim was unaware of the nature of the sexual battery, because Ruiz fraudulently told her the touching served a professional purpose, according to the Aug. 25 criminal complaint.

Prosecutors also have charged Ruiz with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery against her will.

Sheriff’s officials said Ruiz is a chiropractor who works at several locations throughout the county, including Elk Grove, and had numerous clients or patients under his care. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about the allegations that led to Ruiz’s arrest.

It was unclear whether investigators believe Ruiz sexually assaulted someone under his care.

Detectives asked anyone with information relevant to this investigation to call the sheriff’s Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070 or or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 .