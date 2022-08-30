Read full article on original website
Guilford County EMT saves three people who flatlined in one week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs. Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.
Not many grades of A among Triad schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – About half of public-school students across the Piedmont Triad appear to have regained some of the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and about half of their schools are performing below a grade C level. Those were among the findings Thursday when the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Proclamation Terminating a County State of Emergency Over Covid Issued In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners, Kevin Berger, ends the County’s COVID-19 Pandemic State of Emergency. Wentworth, NC – On August 15th, 2022, current Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners Kevin Berger, determined that the threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic no longer exists in Rockingham County. Therefore, Berger terminated the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Rockingham County.
rhinotimes.com
City Of Greensboro Offices Closed Monday For Labor Day Holiday
Most city offices and services are closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. There are no recycling, bulk trash, yard waste or appliance collections on Monday, Sept. 5. Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and the collections scheduled for Tuesday will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
rhinotimes.com
GCS Removes Acting From Acting Superintendent Oakley’s Title
The Guilford County Board of Education looked all over the country and then found what they wanted standing right in front of them. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Guilford County school board name Acting Guilford County School Superintendent Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of Guilford County Schools (GCS). The...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
rhinotimes.com
Sedalia’s Water Plans Evaporate Quickly At Packed Meeting
At a special called meeting of the Sedalia Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 31, held to discuss using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for a water and sewer system for the town, a standing-room-only crowd had other ideas. Now the town has different plans for the money it has...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
Parking no longer free in several downtown Winston-Salem lots
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is no longer free in a lot of spots in Downtown Winston-Salem. It’s catching shoppers and people heading out for the night off guard and upsetting them. If you don’t pay, you’ll get a ticket. It’s a process that’s taking some getting used to after being able to get a […]
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
WXII 12
Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
Police respond to fights at Dudley High School football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
Help needed at Winston-Salem 911 call centers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– Mandatory overtime at the Winston-Salem 911 call center has been in effect for seven years, and the struggle to get qualified individuals has only become increasingly difficult as the worker shortage felt across the country shows very little signs of easing up. The call center sits within the Winston-Salem Police Department and […]
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
Greensboro Police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office used tech to track people
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad law enforcement agencies have been using a little-known technology that allows law enforcement to track your cellphone, according to an Associated Press report. Documents and emails obtained by AP found the surveillance technology allows them to find suspects without warrants. At least one former...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Winston-Salem shelter reopens dining room that was shut during pandemic
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two years, Samaritan Ministries has finally reopened its doors to guests who don’t live in the shelter. In March 2020, the Winston-Salem charitable organization began offering only meals to-go, but as of this past August, it has opened the dining room to everyone. Since...
Flyers for neo-Nazi group left in driveways of NC neighborhood
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have been taking calls for the last 24 hours about white supremacy messages left in bags on people’s driveways. A neo-Nazi group called the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers. Their name is tied to the bags filled with rice and a card […]
I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared. The extent of the injuries is […]
