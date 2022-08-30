ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

FOX8 News

Not many grades of A among Triad schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – About half of public-school students across the Piedmont Triad appear to have regained some of the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and about half of their schools are performing below a grade C level. Those were among the findings Thursday when the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Proclamation Terminating a County State of Emergency Over Covid Issued In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners, Kevin Berger, ends the County’s COVID-19 Pandemic State of Emergency. Wentworth, NC – On August 15th, 2022, current Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners Kevin Berger, determined that the threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic no longer exists in Rockingham County. Therefore, Berger terminated the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Rockingham County.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Of Greensboro Offices Closed Monday For Labor Day Holiday

Most city offices and services are closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. There are no recycling, bulk trash, yard waste or appliance collections on Monday, Sept. 5. Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and the collections scheduled for Tuesday will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

GCS Removes Acting From Acting Superintendent Oakley’s Title

The Guilford County Board of Education looked all over the country and then found what they wanted standing right in front of them. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Guilford County school board name Acting Guilford County School Superintendent Whitney Oakley as the new superintendent of Guilford County Schools (GCS). The...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sedalia’s Water Plans Evaporate Quickly At Packed Meeting

At a special called meeting of the Sedalia Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 31, held to discuss using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for a water and sewer system for the town, a standing-room-only crowd had other ideas. Now the town has different plans for the money it has...
SEDALIA, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Police respond to fights at Dudley High School football game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Help needed at Winston-Salem 911 call centers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– Mandatory overtime at the Winston-Salem 911 call center has been in effect for seven years, and the struggle to get qualified individuals has only become increasingly difficult as the worker shortage felt across the country shows very little signs of easing up. The call center sits within the Winston-Salem Police Department and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.  The extent of the injuries is […]
GREENSBORO, NC

