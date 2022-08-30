In the celebration of September’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) is partnering with several of Richland County’s locally-owned businesses to offer discounts to cardholders. The “Power of the Card” is a month-long campaign that allows MRCPL cardholders to not only use their card to check out the fantastic materials at the Library but to receive discounts at the stores they already know and love in their towns.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO