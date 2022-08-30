Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Mansfield Police at the North End Farmers Market
Mt. Gilead blitzes Marion Elgin in dominating victory
Mt. Gilead gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Marion Elgin 42-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead a 14-0 lead over Marion Elgin.
Rally time: Marysville douses fire to extinguish Reynoldsburg
It didn't look good early, but Marysville wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 33-21 decision over Reynoldsburg on Friday at Reynoldsburg High on September 2 in Ohio football action. Reynoldsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Marysville at the end...
Flour & Whisk Bakery under new ownership
BUCYRUS – Paula and Bob Herbert have announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come. Paula Herbert was excited to make the announcement.
Northmor's convoy passes Bucyrus
No quarter was granted as Northmor blunted Bucyrus' plans 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.
Grove City shoots past Thomas Worthington with early burst
Grove City offered a model for success with a convincing 42-26 victory over Thomas Worthington on September 2 in Ohio football. Grove City drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Thomas Worthington after the first quarter.
Mansfield City Schools Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new members
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will open it doors to eight greats on Saturday at the Mansfield Senior High School. The eight newest members will be recognized during a pregame celebration Friday at Arlin Field. The Tygers will take on Massillon with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Beloit West Branch rains down on Richfield Revere
Beloit West Branch showed top form to dominate Richfield Revere during a 49-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2. Beloit West Branch opened with a 29-7 advantage over Richfield Revere through the first quarter.
Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty settle nothing in deadlock
Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty waged a 2-2 standoff in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty fashioned a 2-2 stalemate through the first half.
North Canton Hoover explodes past Akron Garfield
North Canton Hoover's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-6 win over Akron Garfield in Ohio high school football action on September 2. North Canton Hoover opened with a 21-6 advantage over Akron Garfield through the first quarter.
Sugarcreek Garaway refuses to yield in shutout of Dalton
Sugarcreek Garaway's impenetrable defense prompted a 35-0 blanking of Dalton in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 14-0 lead over Dalton.
Franklin Bishop Fenwick rains down on Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Franklin Bishop Fenwick prevailed over Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2. Franklin Bishop Fenwick moved in front of Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Columbus Bishop Hartley tames Tiffin Calvert's offense
Columbus Bishop Hartley's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Tiffin Calvert in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 3. Recently on August 27 , Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Shelby's Gonzales, Finnegan shine despite tough conditions
ASHLAND — The heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother Shelby teammates Kayla Gonzales and Huck Finnegan. Gonzales placed second in the Division I girls race, while Finnegan was seventh in the Division I boys race at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational at Freer Field on a steamy Saturday morning.
Just a bit better: Dublin Coffman slips past Canton McKinley
Dublin Coffman surfed the tension to ride to a 28-26 win over Canton McKinley in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Dublin Coffman and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Zoom: Carey leaves Toledo Waite in its wake
Carey's river of points eventually washed away Toledo Waite in a 42-6 cavalcade at Toledo Waite High on September 2 in Ohio football action. Last season, Carey and Toledo Waite squared off with September 3, 2021 at Carey High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Gibsonburg survives close clash with Sycamore Mohawk
Gibsonburg survived Sycamore Mohawk in a 28-22 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football action on September 2. The first quarter gave Gibsonburg a 6-0 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.
Gold Rush Days brings band of treasurer hunters to Bellville
BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
Library cardholders get discounts in September
In the celebration of September’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) is partnering with several of Richland County’s locally-owned businesses to offer discounts to cardholders. The “Power of the Card” is a month-long campaign that allows MRCPL cardholders to not only use their card to check out the fantastic materials at the Library but to receive discounts at the stores they already know and love in their towns.
GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division I Races
The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field.
