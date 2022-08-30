ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto company accidentally pays $10.5 million to a woman instead of $100 refund

Imagine receiving $10.5 million while expecting a $100 refund to be transferred to your bank account and no one, except you, recognizes it until seven months have passed. That's recently what happened in Melbourne, Australia when a cryptocurrency company bestowed a fortune to a woman, initially reported by 7NEWS. Back in May 2021, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, transferred the amount to Thevamanogari Manivel. Upon receiving the money, Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory started spending it like greased lightning.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Robinhood $20 Million Data Breach Settlement: See if You're Owed Money

A California judge has given preliminary approval to a $20 million class-action settlement between investing app Robinhood and customers who say the platform's negligence led to their personal information being leaked. According to a complaint filed in federal court in February 2021, Robinhood's system "lacks simple and almost universal security...
Ethereum Issues Important Warning About Merge Update

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham flags an unprecedented 'superbubble' in markets, warns it's about to burst, and lays out why it's so dangerous in a new research note. Here are the 7 best quotes.

Jeremy Grantham issued a grim warning about a "superbubble" in markets this week. The GMO cofounder said the unprecedented boom in asset prices is nearing a conclusion. He flagged housing, stocks, and bonds, inflation, rate hikes, and commodity shocks as key risks. Jeremy Grantham warned of an unprecedented "superbubble" in...
10 pieces of education tech, ranked

Coming in dead last is the expensive hunk of plastic that every 2010s-era college freshman had to purchase to help track attendance and let students interact in a lecture without any hand-raising. The iClicker was invented at the University of Illinois in 2000 before spreading to the rest of the country like an invasive bug after Macmillan bought it five years later. The device cost anywhere from $40–$60, and while there were probably other uses for this gadget, it was mainly a tool for Intro to Geology professors to confirm you attended their 400-person lecture.
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
The future’s relentless positivity

Boss Beauties is millennial girlboss culture incarnate. The NFT project’s original collection features 10,000 Gen Y-chic portraits of women avatars in muted pop colors, rendered against a flat background. Some wear the uniforms of firefighters, cops, or pilots. They’re white and Black and pink and blue. Some have hijabs, some have hats or shirts that say “future CEO.” “A Woman can be Everything she wants,” the description of Boss Beauties reads on OpenSea, a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs.
Your old office cubicle could soon be turned into an overpriced apartment

Real estate TikToker Erik Conover toured what might be one of the smallest apartments in New York City: a 55 square-foot micro-apartment on St. Marks Place that has only a minifridge, a sink, a closet, and a loft bed. (Sorry, you’ll have to share the bathroom down the hallway.) The apartment is so small that Conover, who is 6’4”, can easily reach the opposite wall with his arms extended. The price? Brace yourself: It’s $1,400 a month.
