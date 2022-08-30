Coming in dead last is the expensive hunk of plastic that every 2010s-era college freshman had to purchase to help track attendance and let students interact in a lecture without any hand-raising. The iClicker was invented at the University of Illinois in 2000 before spreading to the rest of the country like an invasive bug after Macmillan bought it five years later. The device cost anywhere from $40–$60, and while there were probably other uses for this gadget, it was mainly a tool for Intro to Geology professors to confirm you attended their 400-person lecture.

