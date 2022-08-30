ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dansville, NY

Dansville Balloon festival kicks off Labor Day weekend

By Hailie Higgins
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hXY9_0hbPN4tg00

DANSVILLE, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Celebrate the end of summer by enjoying a breathtaking (and weather-dependent) view like no other at the 41st annual Dansville Balloon Festival. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more.

The event kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. at the Dansville Municipal Airport, and runs until 8 a.m. Monday.

Admission to the festival is $5 per person, with children under 12 free. This includes access to over 100 arts and crafts vendors, an “international” food court, a car show, rides and games for children, as well as free performances from regional musicians. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Coolers, alcohol, pets, and drones are not allowed.

Construction starts on $14M affordable housing center at former Hornell Bryant school

There are six scheduled launches when all aircraft owners will be heading up at once. These will occur at the following times:

  • Friday, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Saturday 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Sunday 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Monday 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

See the full schedule of events on their website .

The most exciting (and expensive) attraction of the day is a private balloon ride with one of the attending pilots . Spend between 30-60 minutes up in the air, floating over the valley in balloons such as Armadillo Sheriff, Going Batty III, Mr. Winkle, and more.

Rides are available for purchase the day of on festival grounds, with all flights contingent on cooperative weather. Rides are $245 per person, and fully refundable if canceled due to weather-related issues.

Former Big Flats Toys “R” Us to become car wash

Those looking for a more economical experience are in luck, as tethered rides are available for $15 per child, or $20 per adult. These rides remain tethered to the ground, go up between 80 and 100 feet in the air, and come down again after a few minutes.

The festival is organized and staffed solely by community volunteers, drawing over 30,000 visitors annually. Due to its size, the Dansville Balloon Festival was designated as the New York State Festival of Balloons in 1997.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Eldridge Park holds Labor Day Weekend Events

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Eldridge Park season is coming to a close, but the park is hosting many events for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Whether you are eager about the arrival of fall weather or mourning the loss of the summer heat, Eldridge Park is helping ease the changing of the seasons with fireworks, […]
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Heads up: Saturday September 10 in Angelica

COMMUNITY LAWN SALES – All Day – Map of sale locations available at Main Street shops & Booster Citizens’ tent at Farmers’ Market. FARMERS’ MARKET – Park Circle, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Produce and other market products. Live music in the bandstand. WRAQ Radio hot dogs.
ANGELICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
Dansville, NY
Sports
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Dansville, NY
Society
ellicottvilleNOW

Rock n’ Roll Weekend

ELLICOTTVILLE - Live music. Classic cars. Pin-up girls. Elvis Presley … it’s a combination fit for a ROCKIN’ GOOD TIME!. A local favorite for over 20 years, Ellicottville’s Rock N’ Roll Weekend is an event that the entire family can enjoy. Close out the summer in style with 15+ live performances at all the hot spots throughout the village. (And the fact that it’s all free of charge makes this a weekend you will not want to miss!)
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – 1976 Chemung County Fair racing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the 1970’s on classic 16mm film. On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, travel back to 1976 and the annual Chemung County Fair. In this classic footage from the WETM-TV archives, stunt racing hit the dirt track at the fair and wowed the capacity crowd. Plus, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

A New Mom and Pop Bakery Opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Honeyduke Confections, a new mom and pop allergen-friendly bakery, has opened in Elmira. The bakery sells homemade baked goods, breakfast items, sweets and more. The co-owners said this is where everything is made from scratch, with love. “We're more than just a sugar shop,” said co-owner...
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Labor Day Weekend#Affordable Housing#Arts And Crafts#Volunteers#Balloons#Hornell Bryant School#Armadillo Sheriff
WETM 18 News

Holy Family Catholic School prepares for the school year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As people around the country prepare for the 2022-23 school year, religious schools continue to ring the bell. Holy Family Elementary, built-in 1898, is the last remaining catholic school within Elmira city limits. The school teaches from grades PK-6 and has taught generations of Elmira residents. According to building historian Joe […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

How the dry weather this summer affected apple harvests

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – For the Twin Tiers, this summer has been abnormally dry compared to previous years, which makes the upcoming fall season more difficult for some harvests in the region. The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport reported 1.54 inches of monthly rainfall for July 2022, which is nearly 1.8 inches less than the normal […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
RANDOLPH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Rochester police searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester. Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home. Anyone with information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ford Trimotor Brings Aviation History to Elmira Through Flight

BIG FLATS, NY (WENY) -- A historic aircraft is bringing nearly a century of flight to excited passengers in the Twin Tiers this weekend. The Ford Trimotor was the first ever plane meant for passenger flight, first built in the 1920's and was produced through 1933. Only 199 were ever made, and the plane's development also lead to the creation of the first paved runway.
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton

The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Women’s wrestling looking to build numbers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The sport of women’s wrestling is on the rise. Last year, Elmira College started its first women’s team which reached great success in creating their first-ever All-American. Now, local high schools in the region are starting up their very own squads. Horseheads High School will be putting a team together for […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy