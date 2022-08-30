ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

The NFL is concerned Deshaun Watson is playing us and duh

The drama with Deshaun Watson is far from over. In order for the disgraced and embattled quarterback that is Deshaun Watson to return to the Cleveland Browns, he’s going to have to prove he’s a changed man. It’s part of his suspension with the NFL. Watson must attend mandatory therapy and he must put in the genuine effort while there. Many people, myself included, feel his apologies are hollow. His constant desire to proclaim his innocence despite there being overwhelming evidence to the contrary is a sure sign that Watson refuses to take responsibility.
CLEVELAND, OH

