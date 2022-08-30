Read full article on original website
Related
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Rickey Charles “Slick” Boyd, Sr.
Rickey Charles Boyd, Sr. aka “Slick” passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27th at the age of 64. He was born in Pulaski County, Virginia on May 8th, 1958. He was the eldest of two sons born to William Ray Boyd and Edna Marie Boyd. For the last 20 years, he made his home in West Virginia, most recently in Iaeger with his fiancé.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jerry W. Branscome
Jerry W. Branscome, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born March 28, 1944 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Clifford Branscome & Velta Quesenberry Webb. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jonathan “Jon” Howard Cox
Jonathan Howard Cox, 44 passed away peacefully from a long battle with cancer on Aug. 30, 2022. He is survived by his father, Jim Cox (Jeanne Cox), his mother, Catherine Cox (Butch White), his siblings, Matthew Cox, Scott Aust (Kathy), Ashley Johnson (Keith). He had two special nieces, Kendra and Kayley Johnson, and a grandmother, Christine Cox Shelton. He also had many aunts, uncles and cousins.
thecarrollnews.com
Flea Market underway in Hillsville
Shayla Messina (left) and Mattie Messina of Winchester entertain Flea Market goers on Friday across the road from the Grover King VFW Post 1115. Shoppers were already hitting the inside of the Grover King VFW Post 1115 building in Hillsville hard Friday morning during the annual Labor Day Gun Show and Flea Market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
cardinalnews.org
Back from a coma, former Roanoke sportscaster returns to broadcast booth
Justin Ditmore’s life has been defined by numbers. The 53-year-old Roanoke County resident kept score for 13 years as a reporter and sports director for WSLS-TV. He crunched actuarial tables working in the insurance business. However, one year ago, Ditmore’s number was just about up. He contracted COVID-19...
wfirnews.com
Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg
(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Male shot dead in NW Roanoke Saturday night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police have confirmed a male has died in a shooting. A call came in reporting the shooting at 7:44 p.m. Saturday evening. WDBJ7 is still at the scene working to learn more. EARLIER STORY: WDBJ7 is at the scene of 1910 Palm Avenue NW where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WSLS
Tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the tractor trailer overturned, and that the north right shoulder was closed at mile marker 78.3.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
One dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County
LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County. Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the […]
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WDBJ7.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
Comments / 1