Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
Deputies investigating deadly Friday morning crash north of Jacksonville
Deputies say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Pulaski County.
North Little Rock police ID woman from Wednesday homicide
North Little Rock police have identified the body of a woman found Wednesday night in the 2300 block of North Schaer Street.
Kait 8
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles recovered, 19 arrested in “Operation Ice River”
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies had a busy Monday, as they executed an operation in Independence County where several arrests were made, and several items were recovered. According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 29, deputies executed “Operation Ice River”. In the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cabot man arrested on charges of animal cruelty, drugs
A Cabot man is behind bars and facing animal cruelty charges as the result of a month-long investigation.
KTLO
Domestic disturbance leads to aggravated assault charges for Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance leads to two felony charges. 21-year-old Devon Michael Elliott of Mountain View was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member along with domestic battery in the third degree. On August 14, authorities were called...
Kait 8
Missing woman found safe
LAWRENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had found the missing woman. Just after 11 a.m., Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said Victoria Norton was found safe in Osceola, Mo. Sgt. Jaime White told us they were looking for Victoria Norton. Norton went missing...
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist leads authorities on pursuit
The pursuit to catch a motorcyclist fleeing from authorities came to a crashing end in Batesville last Thursday morning (Aug. 25). According to the incident report, Independence County Deputy Sheriff Chris Stump observed a motorcycle on North Central Avenue driven by a subject known to have an active arrest warrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone “Duty to Intervene” training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
KATV
Traffic stop in Pulaski Co. leads to discovery of gun with 200-round mag, over 6 oz of pot
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mid-August traffic stop in Pulaski County led deputies to discover over 6 ounces of marijuana, a rifle with a multi-hundred round drum magazine attached, and a duffle bag full of ammunition. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said the seizure occurred shortly after 10 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
LRPD: Little Rock woman dead after being hit by a car on S. University
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department report a woman has died after being hit by a car on University Avenue Thursday night. Little Rock Police and Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of South University Ave. where they found the injured woman. The […]
MotorTrend Magazine
Arkansas Town Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets for One Year
Anyone who's been on a cross-country road trip knows that speed traps are bountiful when traveling through certain parts of middle America. But, what if there was a small town out there that you could drive through with virtually no worry of a police-issue Ford Crown Victoria (or, we suppose, more likely an Explorer Interceptor) showing up and nailing you for doing 56 mph in a 55 mph zone?
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
KTLO
Springfield woman sentenced to life in prison in deadly road rage crash
Elizabeth McKeown, who was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Barbara Foster in a deadly road rage crash in Springfield, has been sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole. In addition, the jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action. According to KY3,...
North Little Rock police investigating after finding woman dead inside home
North Little Rock police said they are investigating after finding a woman dead inside of a home Wednesday night.
KATV
Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
Little Rock police: Moving company employee shot while closing
Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.
Comments / 0