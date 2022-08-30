ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pangburn, AR

Kait 8

Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
