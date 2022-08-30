Read full article on original website
Related
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
The woman who fell to Earth: ‘As we continued to plummet, a sudden terror ripped through me’
The deafening beats of the propellers matched the thundering of my heart. I felt electric as the ground shrank beneath us, snow-capped mountains disappearing into the landscape – a patchwork of green, brown and white as the grey sky yawned open around me, large and endless. The town below looked like a dollhouse, and then an oil painting, as we rose.
I've Tried 20 Different Side Hustles Over The Last 15 Years: Here's What's Worth It And What Isn't
As a first-gen millennial, hustle is a part of my DNA. I also have ADHD, so of course, I’ve tried waaay too many side hustles to see what I actually like doing.
I’m a Parent & Product Reviewer, and This Is How Stay Semi-Sane When Flying With Kids
Flying with kids is a means to an end. You want to visit friends and family? Explore your country? See the world? You may have to get on an airplane. While being trapped in a tiny row with your toddler isn’t an exciting prospect for any parent, it’s manageable and can even be (relatively) painfree. I’m a mom of two and I live in a different country than all my family. My husband’s family is spread out across the U.S. So, we fly a lot. My daughter was only three months old for her first flight. In her four years on...
Comments / 0