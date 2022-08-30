Flying with kids is a means to an end. You want to visit friends and family? Explore your country? See the world? You may have to get on an airplane. While being trapped in a tiny row with your toddler isn’t an exciting prospect for any parent, it’s manageable and can even be (relatively) painfree. I’m a mom of two and I live in a different country than all my family. My husband’s family is spread out across the U.S. So, we fly a lot. My daughter was only three months old for her first flight. In her four years on...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO