US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued
US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued.
Friday, September 2 weather update for central Illinois
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn't have pilot's license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn't have pilot's license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn't have pilot's license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges.
Watch now: Early detection, advancements aid in fight against Central Illinois' No. 2 killer (copy)
Editor's note: This story is part of a series examining top causes of death in Central Illinois. Future reporting will explore issues related to stroke and COVID-19.
